Bernd Leno has been speaking to BT Sport pre-match:

"I think you’re right we have to improve because in the last couple of minutes we became a bit nervous. The manager analysed straight after the game and said that our game management was not good and we need to keep the ball in their half not our half and don’t play backwards."

In the first leg, Arsenal conceded in the 93rd minute of the match.

"Maybe in the last 5 minutes just play dirty and win the game. It’s not about in the last 5 minutes play beautiful football. We became nervous because you want to take the perfect result for the second leg."

"Of course it’s an unbelievably big game for us. We have still the chance to go to the champions league and this is a big big motivation for all of us. Everyone speaks about Arsenal having a bad season but we can save the season."