Matchday LIVE: Bayern Munich v PSG and Porto v Chelsea in UEFA Champions League action

🚨 PSG line-up
2021-04-07T18:20:00Z
XI: Navas, Diallo, Kimpembe, Marquinhos, Dagba, Gueye, Pereira, Neymar, Draxler, Di Maria, Mbappe
'Maybe he’s a fan of Haaland'
2021-04-07T18:15:00Z
Man City boss Guardiola reacts to referee asking for Dortmund star's autograph.
🚨 | Bayern Munich starting XIs
2021-04-07T18:00:00Z
🔴 Bayern: Neuer, Sule, Pavard, Kimmich, Sane, Choupo-Moting, Goretzka, Hernandez, Muller, Alaba, Coman
Welcome back to another matchday live on Goal
2021-04-07T17:40:00Z
*Cue Champions League music*
On tonight's schedule there's PSG vs Bayern Munich and Chelsea vs Porto.
Get comfortable and get...warm? ❄️
