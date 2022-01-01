Matchday LIVE: Barcelona in action, Premier League updates, plus Juventus vs Inter, PSG vs Lorient & more

Mark Doyle casts his eye over the Derby d'Italia 🇮🇹

"They still have a game in hand but defeat in the Derby d'Italia would render it almost irrelevant in the context of their Scudetto bid, particularly with Milan hosting Bologna on Monday night.

"The result, then, will have a massive bearing on Inter's title defence. However, it could also impact their coach's future at San Siro. According to Saturday's Gazzetta, "Inzaghi risks it all" at Juventus Stadium.

A loss would reportedly prompt Inter to evaluate whether the former Lazio boss is really the right man for the San Siro hotseat, with doubts mounting over his tactical versatility and ability to effectively rotate his squad."

