Matchday LIVE: Ronaldo set for Man Utd debut as Arsenal, Man City, PSG, Juventus & Chelsea all in action

Palace 0-0 Spurs

This game isn't even a quarter old yet and already Tottenham have problems. Eric Dier has been forced off early on with an injury after overstretching for Hugo Lloris' delivery.

Joe Rodon is on in his place, but that is a blow for the visitors, who have had less ball than Crystal Palace so far and haven't looked like they will seriously threaten against a particularly industrial defence.

Plenty of time left in it though.