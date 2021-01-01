Matchday LIVE: Arsenal, Liverpool, Juventus, Bayern, Inter & Barcelona all in action

If not quite the full feast of fixtures we were greeted with a week ago following the return to club action, there's certainly no shortage of blockbuster action today, with heavyweight sides from four of Europe's top five leagues all in action. (Our apologies to Ligue 1.)

Arsenal will get us underway today of course, as Eddie Howe finally takes to the dugout for Newcastle, while Xavi will look to keep the revived feelgood factor alive at Barcelona against Villarreal at the end of the day.

In between though, there's plenty to get stuck into. Today's order of play is as follows:

1230: Arsenal v Newcastle United

1430: Wolfsburg v Borussia Dortmund

1500: Crystal Palace v Aston Villa

1500: Liverpool v Southampton

1500: Norwich City v Wolves

1700: Juventus v Atalanta

1730: Brighton v Leeds United

1730: Bayern Munich v Arminia Bielefeld

1945: Venezia v Inter

2000: Villarreal v Barcelona

(All times GMT)