Live Blog

Matchday LIVE: Arsenal host Liverpool in Carabao Cup semi-final, Real Madrid & Barcelona also feature

Join us for live updates as Arsenal host Liverpool in the Carabao Cup semi-final, while Barcelona and Real Madrid both have Copa del Rey ties

Updated
Comments (0)
Vinicius Junior Real Madrid 2021-22
Getty Images

Deadlock holds firm in Copa del Rey

2022-01-20T18:20:00.000Z

Elche 0-0 Madrid

Almost a quarter of a way into this match and there's been no goals to speak of - though it is not for a lack of trying from either side.

With several big stars resting, including the aforementioned Benzema, Madrid have not pulled out ahead of Elche the way they may have wanted.

Will Carlo Ancelotti's gambles backfire to end his side's quest for cup success?

Kroos Elche vs. Real Madrid Copa del Rey
Getty Images

Where's Karim?

2022-01-20T18:15:00.000Z

Elche 0-0 Madrid

One face you might have noticed who is missing for Real Madrid today - their man-of-the-moment Karim Benzema, with the controversial Frenchman absent from the action.

Fear not, fans - he's merely being rested for this blockbuster clash, rather than out injured.

With nothing to break the deadlock just yet, it's too early to tell if his services will be missed though.

Algeria eliminated from AFCON

2022-01-20T18:10:00.000Z

Ivory Coast 3-1 Algeria

News from the Africa Cup of Nations that's certainly put the cat among the pigeons - defending champions Algeria are out!

Riyad Mahrez and company arrived at Cameroon 2021 - delayed from last year - looking to hold onto the crown they won three years ago at Egypt 2019.

But a draw with Sierra Leone and defeat to Equatorial Guinea left them on the outside looking in as they headed for their final Group E game - and their loss against the Ivory Coast has officially ended their run at the tournament.

Mahrez Algeria Afcon 2022
Getty

Somewhere, across the sea...

2022-01-20T18:00:00.000Z

Arsenal v Liverpool

Elsewhere in Europe, it's the calm before the storm in north London, as the Carabao Cup awaits its chance to see who its second finalist will be.

This Covid-19-affected tie has not been without its arguments from both camps, but after that empty-handed first-leg, the return fixture will settle all scores.

Mikel Arteta or Jurgen Klopp. Who will be walking out at Wembley alongside Thomas Tuchel and Chelsea? We'll know in about four hours or so.

KO: Elche v Madrid

2022-01-20T18:00:00.000Z

It's a dark evening in the Valencian Community, but we could be in for a spot of football to light it up.

Real Madrid look like they mean business. Can Carlo Ancelotti keep his quest for silverware success on several fronts alive?

We're underway!

Shocks on the cards?

2022-01-20T17:55:00.000Z

Elche v Real Madrid

We're just moments out from our first match - and Real Madrid will be fighting to do what their rivals and incumbent champions of La Liga Atletico Madrid could not.

Diego Simeone's side were knocked out by Real Sociedad last night, failing to make it to the quarter-finals to compound an already tough season.

Can Los Blancos ensure they dodge a similar fate against unfavoured opposition?

Barca and Dembele drag out squabble

2022-01-20T17:50:00.000Z

Much as the focus has not been strictly on the football in England too, so it is that Barcelona's build-up for their clash with Athletic Club has been plagued by off-field issues.

In this case, it has been the matter of Ousmane Dembele's future. The club looks to have officially told him to leave now, with the chance of a new deal dead in the water.

The 24-year-old fired back in his own statement earlier today, using words like "blackmail" in a not-so-veiled dig at the Blaugrana's attempts to move him on. He's not in the squad to face Athletic Club.

dembele-fc-barcelona-18122021
getty images

Hungry?

2022-01-20T17:45:00.000Z

Wherever fans go for their fix today, they'll be looking for a bite to eat - and recently, there has been something of a boom on social media when it comes to sizing up what is good at the kiosk on matchday.

It's hard to argue against the common pie, surely - but perhaps my imagination is just too limited? Footy Scran - the popular Twitter feed - may certainly think so.

Emma Smith had a look with them at what's hot - and what's not - at the grounds around the biggest game of all.

Wembley date beckons for Gunners and Reds

2022-01-20T17:40:00.000Z

If Leicester City's visit to the FA Cup Final last term reminded us of anything, it's the magic that a day out at Wembley can provide for any club.

Arsenal and Liverpool are not exactly strangers to the national stadium of England, but both would absolutely relish the chance to play under its arch once again, especially against Chelsea.

It comes down to this then - a winner-takes-all dash for the finish in the cold January fire of the Emirates Stadium.

20220116 Jurgen Klopp Takumi Minamino
Getty Images

🎉 ⚽️ Welcome to GOAL Matchday Live! ⚽️ 🎉

2022-01-20T17:30:00.000Z

Hello and welcome to GOAL Matchday Live - our rolling blog coverage of all the biggest beats and hottest games across Europe today!

There's no day quite like a cup day, is there though? We agree - and we're in luck, because there's three blockbuster ties to enjoy this evening across two of the game's most storied knockout competitions.

First and last up, we'll have major Copa del Rey clashes to sink our teeth into, with Real Madrid and Barcelona on the road against Elche and Athletic Club - and in between, we've got a Carabao Cup semi-final second-leg shootout between Arsenal and Liverpool sure to get pulses pounding.

Strap in and get ready to go - we're in for a crackerjack time!

Ancelotti
Getty Images