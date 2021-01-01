Matchday LIVE: Arsenal, Juventus, Man Utd, Real Madrid & more all in action

AC Milan are 11 points behind Serie A leaders Inter, but they are only a point ahead of Juventus and will be desperate to secure three points as they fight for Champions League qualification. The Rossoneri won 3-1 last time out, overcoming Parma, while Genoa - who find themselves at the other end of the table - suffered a 3-1 loss against Juventus.

Of course, Milan are without the talismanic force of Zlatan Ibrahimovic, who received a red card in the previous match, but they will be hoping that Rafael Leao can fill the Swede's considerably sized boots!