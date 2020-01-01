LIVE: Hyderabad 0-2 Mumbai City - Adam Le Fondre doubles the Islanders' lead

Adam Le Fondre masterclass on show in Goa tonight. He lets the ball roll past his marker and bamboozles him with a clever turn down the right flank. He does not have the pace to beat the full-back so pulls the ball back and passes it to Goddard. He then makes a well-timed run into the box to receive Goddard's return and then attempts a chip over Subrata that hits the side-netting. Fantastic centre-forward play.