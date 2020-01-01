ATK Mohun Bagan 1-0 FC Goa - Roy Krishna penalty downs the Gaurs

Roy Krishna vs the rest
Roy Krishna has now scored against every ISL team.
Roy Krishna has now scored against every ISL team.
FULL-TIME | ATK Mohun Bagan 1-0 FC Goa
Bagan climb to the second spot on the league table
Bagan had only 38 per cent of the ball but it is Habas that goes off the field with three very important points.
Antonio Habas' came into the fixture on the back of a draw and a defeat after starting the season with three straight wins. They pressed high up the field to make the defenders' lives extremely hard and shut down their defensive third. After a goalless first half, the Gaurs improved but failed to beat Arindam.. Substitute Aiban Dohling brought Krishna down in the box later in the second half and the Fijian slotted home the penalty to secure the win for the Mariners.
90+ 7' - Chances right at the end!
90' - Five minutes added.
GOAL! KRISHNA FROM THE SPOT!
ATK Mohun Bagan 1-0 FC GoaRoy Krishna converts the spot-kick from 12 yards to score his fifth goal of the season and give Bagan the lead in the game!
84' PENALTY TO BAGAN!
81' - Prabir replaces Manvir
80' - CHANCE for Ortiz!
74' - Changes for Goa
Goa's only shot on target so far
Goa's only shot on target so far
70' - McHugh saves the day
67' - Brandon in for Goa, Garcia in for Bagan
65' - Enter Brandon Fernandes
60' - Options on the bench
56' - Goa on target!
54' - Free-kick easy to deal with
52' - Halder from distance
48' - Goa threaten from a counter!
SECOND-HALF | ATK Mohun Bagan 0-0 FC Goa
HALF-TIME | ATK Mohun Bagan 0-0 FC Goa
Goa has had more of the ball but Bagan have been the better team so farJuan Ferrando needs to get more out from his players on the field. They have been restricted to merely spraying straightforward passes around by a hardworking Bagan team. An interesting second half awaits following a cagey first.
45' - Two minutes added
40' - CLOSE!!! Williams hits the woodwork!
Bagan get the first big chance of the gameDavid Williams pulls off a delightful touch to bring a diagonal long ball down and cut inside from the right. His powerful left-footed beats the keeper but hits the upright! What a strike.
Cagey so far
Cagey opening half hour in Fatorda
35 - Goa struggling
30' - Drinks break
28- Warning signs from Krishna
26' - Bagan pressing higher up the pitch
23' - Yellow for Williams
20' - Intriguing battle on the field
15' - Tiri gets a yellow
10' - #FerrandoBall on show
Williams fails to connect
Safety first
Possession vs counter-attack
Antonio Habas' teams have usually favoured a counter-attacking approach to games. Ferrando's Goa have so far shown an intent to hold onto the ball in their games.
To make things more interesting, out of the four goals scored by Bagan from open play, two have been from counters. And all of Bagan's goals have come in the second half as well. Safe to expect another slow start?
KICK-OFF!
Can Krishna break the duck against Goa?
Bagan: Last time out
ATK Mohun Bagan started the season with three back-to-back wins. However, they have since lost to Jamshedpur and drawn against Hyderabad. Manvir Singh was influential in their previous game against the Nizams.
He scored the opener and then conceded a penalty at the other end that allowed Joao Victor to convert the resultant penalty and secure a point for his team.
Goa: Last time out
Goa XI
Bagan XI
A clash of the big clubs!
A win for Bagan will help them to the second spot on the league tableThird-placed ATK Mohun Bagan take on sixth-placed FC Goa at the Fatorda Stadium. Stay with us as we bring you live updates from the game.