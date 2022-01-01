LIVE: The official match ball off 2022 World Cup unveiled

The countdown begins
32 teams. 1 ball to make their dreams a reality ⚽— FIFA World Cup (@FIFAWorldCup) March 30, 2022
Introducing Al Rihla, the #OfficialMatchBall of the 2022 #WorldCup
The countdown to Qatar starts now#Qatar2022 | @adidasfootball pic.twitter.com/LauuuVSO8h
Al Rihla made from water-based inks and glues
The official match ball has been manufactured using water-based inks and glues, a first for a World Cup model. The launch of the ball marks the beginning of a global tour for Adidas to help "improve access and equity" for local football communities.
One per cent of all Al Rihla sales will be donated to the Common Goal movement, with the ball officially available for purchase exclusively via adidas.com and the company's retail stores from March 30.
What is the significance of the name 'Al Rihla'?
'Al Rihla' is Arabic means 'The Journey'. The design of the ball is inspired by Qatar's unique architecture, "iconic" boats and national flag.
Presenting the official matchball 'Al Rihla'
Adidas have unveiled the official match ball for the 2022 World Cup, 'Al Rihla'. It is supposed to be the fastest ball "in flight" in the history of the competition.
