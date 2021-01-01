Live Blog

LIVE: Kerala Blasters 0-0 Jamshedpur: Follow ISL in real time

Follow the live text commentary of the ISL match between Kerala Blasters and Jamshedpur FC here

Updated
Rahul KP, Kerala Blasters vs Bengaluru
ISL

9 - Sahal opens attack for Kerala Blasters

2021-01-27T14:12:24Z

Sahal control the ball in the midfield and moves forward. He passes it to Sandeep on the right in support who delivers a wayward ball inside the box but is cleared off by JFC defense 

6 - SAVE!

2021-01-27T14:09:32Z

Poor clearance from Albino Gomez as charges outside the box. His ball is gathered by Valskis who takes a hit but Gomez dives to his left to clear off the danger 

5 - Kone clears off the danger

2021-01-27T14:07:44Z

A brilliant overlapping run down the right flank for Jamshedpur FC but Kone is in place to clear off the danger 

3 - Farukh Choudhary looking to work the ball through the left

2021-01-27T14:06:11Z

Farukh Chaudhary will be constant for Jamshedpur FC down the left flank. But he is not being able to cross the ball inside the box

2 - Jamshedpur FC looking to settle in possession

2021-01-27T14:04:33Z

Jamshedpur FC keeping the ball in their own half as both teams are looking to settle in possession 

Kick-off!

2021-01-27T14:02:08Z

Jamshedpur FC get the ball rolling at GMC Stadium Bambolim
 

JFC XI

2021-01-27T13:10:59Z

TP Rehenesh (GK), Narender Gahlot, Ricky Lallawmawma, Stephen Eze, Laldinliana Renthlei, Aitor Monroy, Alexandre Lima, Seiminlen Doungel, John Fitzgerald, Farukh Choudhary, Nerijus Valskis (C).

KBFC XI

2021-01-27T13:10:48Z

Albino Gomes (GK), Sandeep Singh, Bakary Kone, Jessel Carneiro (C), Costa Nhamoinesu, Rohit Kumar, Sahal Abdul Samad, Vicente Gomez, Lalthathanga Khawlhring, Jordan Murray, Gary Hooper.