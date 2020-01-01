Kerala Blasters 2-0 Hyderabad - Abdul Hakku and Jordan Murray fetch Yellows their first win of the season

Kerala Blasters 2-0 Hyderabad

After two back-to-back attacks from Hyderabad, Kerala get one at the other end and they make it count. Rohit delivers a cross from the left flank into Rahul's feet in the centre. The winger is unable to get a shot away and the ball ricochets off Adil Khan into Murray's path and the Australian lashes at the ball and converts a volleyed effort into a goal.