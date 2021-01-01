Live Blog

Kerala Blasters vs Chennaiyin LIVE: Follow ISL updates in real-time

Goal's live coverage of the 19th ISL matchday featuring Kerala Blasters and Chennaiyin...

Updated
Comments (0)
Albino Gomes, Chennaiyin vs Kerala Blasters
ISL

4 - Chhangte makes an impact again

2021-02-21T14:05:20Z

Lalruatthara, who is playing as the right-back for Kerala, is already struggling against the pace of Chhangte who delivers another cross into the box. Jakub makes a good run towards the near post but is unable to find the net with his header. 

1 - Chance

2021-02-21T14:02:52Z

Two chances in the first two minutes for Chennaiyin who are off to a quick start. Chhangte gets into the box from the left flank and crosses the ball for Thapa who forces Gomes to a good block! Chhangte then gets the rebound back at his feet and attempts a powerful shot from inside the box which is once again saved by the keeper! 

KICK-OFF!

2021-02-21T14:01:41Z

Kerala Blasters vs Chennaiyin

Chennaiyin get us underway in the first half. Let's go! 

Front-end strugglers vs a poor defence

2021-02-21T13:58:39Z

Chennaiyin are on an 8-match winless run. Kerala Blasters are on a 6-match winless run. The last time these two teams met, the game ended as a goalless draw. Excited? 

A battle for pride

2021-02-21T13:51:26Z

Both Kerala Blasters and Chennaiyin are out of the race for the top-four this season. Blasters parted ways with their head coach Kibu Vicuna earlier this week and it will be assistant coach Ishfaq Ahmed taking charge on an interim basis for their last two fixtures. Csaba Laszlo's men also have had a season to forget with the team struggling to convert their chances and score goals. Tonight, they are against the worst defence in the league. 