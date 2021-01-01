Kerala Blasters 2-1 Bengaluru: Rahul KP's late winner sinks the Blues

FULL TIME!
Kerala Blasters 2-1 Bengaluru
Kerala Blasters came back from behind to rivals Bengaluru FC 2-1 in an Indian Super League (ISL) clash on Wednesday at the GMC Stadium, Bambolim.
Cleiton Silva had given Bengaluru the lead in the 24th minute but Puitea (73'), who came on as a substitute in the second half, brought Kerala Blasters back in the game. Rahul KP (90+4') then netted the late goal to seal crucial three points for the Yellow Army.
Kerala Blasters move up on the league table eclipsing East Bengal to the ninth position with 13 points from 12 games. Bengaluru, on the other hand, remained on the seventh position, same points as Kerala.
90+4' GOAL! Kerala Blasters 2-1 Bengaluru
Rahul KP scores a second goal for KeralaRahul KP makes a run from the flank from a counter-attack and goes past Amay Morajkar before scoring past Gurpreet Singh Sandhu. It's all but over.
90+1' Leon Augustin comes close to score
Bengaluru going all guns blazing
87' Bengaluru - Substitution
85' Kerala Blasters - Substitution
80' Bengaluru - Substitution
78' Sandeep checks Cleiton's move inside the box
73' GOAL! Kerala Blasters 1-1 Bengaluru
Puitea equalises for Kerala BlastersSubstitute Puitea brings Kerala Blasters right back in the game. Hooper receives a pass in front of the goal and takes a shot straight away which hits Gurpreet on his chest and goes to Sandeep Singh on the right. The full-back immediately sends the rebound ball back in the middle which Hooper controls before Puitea finds the back of the net.
66' Bengaluru look compact in the back
60' Kerala Blasters need to step-up
53' Puitea's free-kick hits the wall
46' Kerala Blasters - Substitution
SECOND HALF!
HALF-TIME!
Kerala Blasters 0-1 BengaluruThe Blues lead after the first 45 minutes. Stay tuned for more action in the second half.
45' Albino makes a stellar save
40' Jeakson makes time clearance inside the box
34' No Bengaluru meet Udanta's low cross
30' Cooling break!
24' GOAL! Kerala Blasters 0-1 Bengaluru
Cleiton Silva scores a stunner!Cleiton Silva breaks the deadlock with a brilliant side volley from Rahul Bheke's long throw-in. What a hit!
18' Hooper's shot goes wide!
14' Costa comes close to score!
12' Suresh's shot goes above crossbar
8' End to end action
1' Paartalu's shot straight to Albino
KICK-OFF!
BFC have a superior H2H record
Naushad Moosa makes four changes in BFC XI
Three changes in the KBFC lineup
Team news!
Juande starts for Kerala
Kerala Blasters vs Bengaluru - Team News!#KBFCBFC #ISL pic.twitter.com/Q68J9APteJ— Goal India (@Goal_India) January 20, 2021