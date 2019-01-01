January transfer window news & rumours LIVE: Ramsey agrees to join Juventus

Real Salt Lake re-sign midfielder
Real Salt Lake have inked midfielder Luke Mulholland to a new deal ahead of the 2019 MLS season.
Mulholland is set for his sixth season with the club, having joined from the Tampa Bay Rowdies of the former NASL.
#RSL re-signs MF Luke Mulholland— Real Salt Lake (@realsaltlake) January 9, 2019
Welcome back, Luke 💪🏼
📰 https://t.co/FBsH8OxFpE pic.twitter.com/qhIwptzPOp
Why Coutinho is struggling to justify €160m fee
Philippe Coutinho was initially a hit at Barcelona after his €160 million move from Liverpool one year ago.
But the Brazilian's first full season at Camp Nou has been a different story, as minutes have recently been hard to come by.
Read Daniel Edwards' feature on Coutinho's struggles right here
Ramsey agrees to join Juventus
The Arsenal midfielder will join the Serie A champions in the summer
Arsenal midfielder Aaron Ramsey has agreed to join Juventus in the summer, reports The Guardian.
Ramsey will leave the Gunners on a free transfer, and will sign a five-year deal with Juventus worth £36 million (€40m/$46m).
The 28-year-old was unable to agree terms on a new deal with Arsenal, and will leave the club after 10 years.
Liverpool make loan move for Tarkowski
Liverpool have made an approach to take Burnley centre-back James Tarkowski on loan, claims The Sun.
The Reds are currently facing an injury crisis in defense, and were forced to field 16-year-old Ki-Jana Hoever in Monday's FA Cup defeat to Wolves.
But Burnley are very reluctant to let their defensive star go, and will demand £50 million ($64m) for Tarkowski.
Chelsea could report Bayern to FIFA over Hudson-Odoi
Chelsea will report Bayern Munich to FIFA if they find the German club has tampered with Callum Hudson-Odoi, according to the Daily Mail.
Bayern have made several bids for the teenage star, with Chelsea thus far turning them all down in an attempt to keep Hudson-Odoi at Stamford Bridge.
The Blues are currently searching for evidence that the Bundesliga side made an illegal approach for Hudson-Odoi.
Man Utd cool Milenkovic interest
Jose Mourinho's departure has seen Manchester United cool their interest in Fiorentina defender Nikola Milenkovic, reports ESPN FC.
The Portuguese was keen on the 21-year-old Serbia international, with an eye toward a bid in January.
But United have now prioritised other defensive targets, including Napoli's Kalidou Koulibaly Inter's Milan Skriniar.
Cavani turns down China move
PSG star Edinson Cavani has turned down a move to Dalian Yifang, according to Le10Sport.
The Chinese club are closing in on hiring ex-Monaco boss Leonardo Jardim as their manager and were looking to make a splash on the transfer market.
But Cavani isn't interested for now, with Atletico Madrid, Chelsea and Napoli all keen on the 31-year-old.