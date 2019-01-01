January transfer window news & rumours LIVE: Southgate added to Man Utd shortlist

It is up to Gonzalo Higuain to choose his Milan future amid reported interest from Chelsea, according to manager Gennaro Gattuso.

The Argentina international joined Milan on loan from Juventus over the summer and has scored eight goals in all competitions this season.

Though Milan have the option to buy at the end of the season, Higuain has reportedly been the subject of interest from Chelsea, who are managed by his old boss at Napoli, Maurizio Sarri.

