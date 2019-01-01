January transfer window news & rumours LIVE: Real Madrid prepare £90m Dybala move

Barcelona make bumper offer to land De Jong ahead of PSG and Man City
Man City were previously thought to be leading the race after telling Ajax they were willing to pay €70m plus €20m in bonuses to sign De Jong.
However, the Catalan club see De Jong as a key player for the future and are ready to offer bumper personal terms in order to edge ahead of the Premier League champions in the race to sign him.
Pitaek set for Milan medical, paving way for Higuain to Chelsea
Genoa striker Krzysztof Piatek is set for a medical at Milan on Wednesday morning, Goal understands, which will pave the way for Gonzalo Higuain to join Chelsea on loan.
Chelsea will land Higuain on a six-month loan with an option to buy the striker outright at season's end for £32.5 million ($42m), while Piatek is reportedly joining Milan for a fee of £31m.
Milan were hesitant to sanction Higauin's exit from the club without landing a replacement, but Piatek will step in to fill the void.
Benitez to leave Newcastle if Almiron is not signed
Rafa Benitez's chances of remaining at Newcastle beyond this season rest on whether the club can sign Atlanta United's Miguel Almiron, according to the Mirror.
Benitez is refusing to even discuss fresh terms if he does not get any of his top targets, and Almiron is the player he wants to fill his side's No.10 role.
However, Newcastle value Almiron at £16 million ($21m), short of Atlanta's asking price, and are also balking at his wage demands and agent's fee.
Real Madrid beat Man Utd to Militao
Real Madrid are set to win the race with Manchester United to sign versatile defender Eder Militao from Porto, according to the Daily Mail.
Militao can play centre-back, right-back and defensive midfielder and the Red Devils were looking to activate his £45 million ($58m) release clause this summer.
Manchester City, Liverpool, Chelsea and Everton were also monitoring Militao, but he will instead choose Real Madrid over the Premier League sides.
Man Utd face fight for sporting director target
Manchester United face a fight to land their director of football target, RB Leipzig's Paul Mitchell, according to the Sun.
United chairman Ed Woodward is looking to overhaul the club's football department, with a director of football and permanent manager in his sights.
Mitchell is the Bundesliga club's sporting director and Leipzig are determined to keep him by offering him a new contract.
Real Madrid prepare £90m Dybala move
The Juventus man has been in the crosshairs of Pep Guardiola for multiple seasons
Real Madrid are preparing a £90 million ($116m) bid for Juventus star Paulo Dybala, thwarting Pep Guardiola's hopes of landing him, according to the Sun.
Dybala has been on Guardiola's radar dating back to his days at Bayern Munich, but the Argentina international is viewed as the central piece in Madrid's plans to rebuild their squad this summer.
Juventus might be willing to cash in on Dybala, having added Aaron Ramsey on free, while also targeting a loan move for Isco.