Live Blog

Jamshedpur FC vs East Bengal LIVE: Follow ISL clash in real time

Follow Live action with Goal as Jamshedpur take on East Bengal at the Fatorda Stadium in Goa...

Updated
Comments (0)
East Bengal Jamshedpur ISL Scott Neville Nerijus Valskis
ISL

Jamshedpur need three points

2021-02-07T11:01:44Z

Like East Bengal, Jamshedpur too need a win tonight as three points will very much keep them in the hunt for a play-offs spot. They currently have 18 points from 15 matches.

Robbie Fowler-less East Bengal

2021-02-07T11:00:08Z

The Kolkata giants will be on the pitch today without their coach Robbie Fowler who has been handed a four-match suspension by the All India Football Federation (AIFF). The last time East Bengal played without Fowler on the pitch was against Bengaluru FC in the first phase which they had won 1-0. Incidentally, that was also their last win this season.

A must-win tie for East Bengal

2021-02-07T10:58:31Z

The Red and Golds need to win this match at all costs if they want to remain in the hunt for a play-offs spot which already looks difficult for them.

Six changes in EB XI

2021-02-07T10:53:56Z

East Bengal, on the other hand, undergo six changes in their lineup, New recruits Sarthak Golui and Sourav Das, Raju Gaikwad, Anthony Pilkington, Jacques Maghoma and Subrata Paul replace Scott Neville, Ajay Chhetri, Wahengbam Angousana, Harmanpreet Singh, Aaron Holloway and Debjit Majumder.

Jamshedpur unchanged

2021-02-07T10:53:32Z

Owen Coyle fields an unchanged Jamshedpur lineup which defeated Odisha in their last match.

Jamshedpur FC vs East Bengal

2021-02-07T06:29:03Z

Hello and welcome to the LIVE Blog of today's Indian Super League (ISL) clash between Jamshedpur FC and East Bengal at the Fatorda Stadium, Goa.