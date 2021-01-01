Live Blog

Bengaluru 0-2 Mumbai City LIVE: Bipin Singh doubles Islanders' lead

Bipin Singh scores from Mandar's inch-perfect cross to double Mumbai's lead...

Updated
41' Amrinder stops Cleiton's free-kick!

2021-01-05T14:41:35Z

Cleiton sends a curling free-kick which almost goes in but Amrinder makes a good effort to stop the ball from going in.

35' Offense vs Defense so far

2021-01-05T14:38:34Z

It has been Mumbai's attack vs Bengaluru's defence at the moment. Can Mumbai extend their lead before half time?

Cooling break!

2021-01-05T14:30:37Z

Sheer domination from Mumbai City in the first 30 minutes of the match. Bengaluru nowhere to be found.

20' Mumbai all over pitch!

2021-01-05T14:21:16Z

The Islanders are commanding proceedings even after taking a convincing two-goal lead as Bengaluru are not able to penetrate in Mumbai's half.

15' Bengaluru 0-2 Mumbai City

2021-01-05T14:16:13Z

Bipin Singh doubles the lead

A well-orchestrated move from Mumbai sees Mandar Rao Dessai sending a curling pin-point cross for Bipin who taps the ball into the net. Mumbai on fire.
10' Chance for Le Fondre!

2021-01-05T14:11:01Z

Boumous wins a loose ball from Suresh ad lobs it towards Bipin inside the box who quickly squares it for Le Fondre but the striker's shot gets deflected off a Bengaluru player and goes out.

9' Bengaluru 0-1 Mumbai City

2021-01-05T14:09:47Z

Mourtada gives Mumbai the lead

Bipin Singh floats in a corner in the far post which Santana keeps in play with his head and guides it towards Fall in the air and the Mumbai defender heads the ball into the net.
8' Chance for Mumbai!

2021-01-05T14:08:40Z

Raynier floats in a cross for Bipin in front of the goal but Gurpreet does well to get a hand to the ball in the last-minute as Bipin fails to connect the header.

2' Deshorn squanders an easy chance

2021-01-05T14:03:12Z

Brown follows a through ball from Suresh Wangjam and enters the box from the left and takes a shot at goal but it goes above the crossbar. Should have kept the ball on target.

KICK-OFF!

2021-01-05T13:58:48Z

Bengaluru get us underway at the Fatorda Stadium.

2021-01-05T13:43:14Z

Since losing their opening match against NorthEast United, Mumbai City are on a rampage as they have remained unbeaten in their last seven games out of which they have won in six matches.

Mumbai are Bengaluru's bogey side

2021-01-05T13:40:12Z

The Blues have enjoyed a lot of success in the ISL since joining the league in 2017 but their worst record is against Mumbai City. Of the six times the two clubs have faced each other Mumbai have won thrice, Bengaluru won once and one match ended in a draw. The Islanders are also unbeaten in their last four outings against the South Indian outfit.

Sergio Lobera has a point to prove

2021-01-05T13:38:03Z

The Spaniard, who is one of the most successful coaches in the history of ISL, has a very poor track record against Bengaluru. Lobera has faced Bengaluru six times as a coach out of which he won one, drew one and lost four games including the ISL 2018-19 final while being FC Goa manager. With a new team, the former FC Barcelona youth coach would hope to improve his record.