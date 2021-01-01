Bengaluru vs FC Goa: Follow the ISL updates LIVE

It has to be noted that goalkeeper Mohammad Nawaz is still with the Gaurs until the end of the season, only waiting to join another side after the club has failed to extend his contract. While the Goa coach has often been asked about the mistakes of Dheeraj.

"Dheeraj is our goalkeeper and it's most important to support him. At the end of the season, if I'm not happy or the club is not happy, maybe it's necessary (for Dheeraj) to change the club," he has said before the game. The former U-17 World Cupper has signed a three-year-deal at the club.