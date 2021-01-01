India vs Oman LIVE: Follow the international friendly match in real time

26' Penalty!
2021-03-25T14:11:31Z
Oman wins a penalty after Rowllin Borges brings down Al Maqbali inside the box.
23' Chance for Oman!
2021-03-25T14:09:54Z
Abdullah Abdulghafur attempts a shot from the edge of the box but it goes just above the crossbar.
16' Timely clearance by Mehta
2021-03-25T14:02:45Z
Amjad Al Harthi sends a low cross inside the box from the right side and Jhingan fails to clear the ball as it goes to Al Maqbali but Ashutosh Mehta clears the ball efficiently before the number nine could take a shot on goal.
14' Al Ghafri's shot goes above crossbar
2021-03-25T13:59:45Z
Mohammed Al Ghafri takes a shot on goal from the edge of the box but it goes above the crossbar.
12' Mehta's attempt goeswide!
2021-03-25T13:58:33Z
Bipin Singh takes the corner and Ashutosh Mehta meets the ball inside the box but his attempt is off target.
11' Corner to India
2021-03-25T13:56:56Z
Manvir Singh receives Ashutosh's throw-in on the right edge of the box and takes a shot but it goes out after a deflection from an Oman defender.
10' Al Harthi's shot straight to Amrinder
2021-03-25T13:56:14Z
Amjad Al Harthi takes a shot from the right flank but Amrinder Singh makes a comfortable collection.
4' Chance for Oman!
2021-03-25T13:50:14Z
Ahmed Khalifa sends a cross from the left flank inside the box and Abdulaziz attempts a header from a close range fails to keep the ball on target.
KICK-OFF!
2021-03-25T13:45:28Z
We are underway!
10 minutes to KO
2021-03-25T13:36:37Z
The Indian team will play an international game after a gap of 492 days. Incidentally, their last match was against Oman in November 2019 which they lost 0-1.
Amrinder starts
2021-03-25T13:27:48Z
Mumbai City FC's ISL winning skipper Amrinder Singh starts ahead of Gurpreet Singh Sandhu in the goal. The last time Amrinder Singh started was in the King's Cup in Thailand against Thailand which India won 1-0.
Captain Jhingan
2021-03-25T13:25:03Z
Sandesh Jhingan will be leading the Indian side against Oman in absence of Sunil Chhetri. The last time the ATK Mohun Bagan defender lead the Indian side was in a friendly game against China in October 2018 which ended in a goalless draw.
6 debutants
2021-03-25T13:20:43Z
Six Indian players, Ashutosh Mehta, Chinglensana Singh, Suresh Wangjam, Bipin Singh, Jeakson Singh and Akash Mishra make their international debuts today.
Team news!
2021-03-25T13:18:56Z
India XI to take on Oman tonight
6 debutants in the starting lineup
India vs Oman
2021-03-25T12:28:43Z
Follow Live action with Goal as India take on Oman in an international friendly match at the Maktoom Bin Rashid Stadium in Dubai.