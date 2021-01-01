Hyderabad vs Bengaluru LIVE - Follow ISL in real time

11 - Chance but over!
2021-01-28T14:12:43Z
Cleiton makes a run in behind the Hyderabad defence and gets to a long ball over the top. He attempts to lob the keeper but ends up sending his effort over the bar.
9 - CHHETRI SCORES!
2021-01-28T14:10:37Z
Hyderabad 0-1 BengaluruCleiton Silva delivers a terrific free-kick into the box from the left flank and Sunil Chhetri jumps the highest amid a crowd of defenders and glances a header into the net!
7 - Early sub
2021-01-28T14:08:22Z
Full-back Parag Srivas replaces the injured Juanan for the Blues. Rahul Bheke slots in at centre-back to partner Fran Gonzalez.
5 - Bad news for Bengaluru
2021-01-28T14:06:47Z
Big blow for Bengaluru as Juanan goes down clutching his hamstring following a run at the Hyderabad defence from the centre of the pitch.
KICK OFF!
2021-01-28T14:03:44Z
Hyderabad 0-0 BengaluruThe last time Bengaluru met Hyderabad in the ISL, the game ended as a goalless draw. Let's hope we see more action tonight! It's KICK OFF!
Draw-meisters Hyderabad?
2021-01-28T13:51:09Z
Hyderabad boss Manuel Marquez recently said that it is very difficult to win games at this point in the season. Hyderabad have registered draws in their last three matches but need a win today if they are to stay at the fourth spot, as they are now level on (18) points with NorthEast United.
TEAM NEWS
2021-01-28T13:36:02Z
Hyderabad vs Bengaluru
Let's go! 🍚#ISL #HFCBFC pic.twitter.com/DMJUch4d94— Goal India (@Goal_India) January 28, 2021
Big game for Bengaluru
2021-01-28T13:34:49Z
Bengaluru are winless in seven matches and will be desperate to clinch three points tonight against Hyderabad who are fourth on the table. Naushad Moosa has not been able to steer the team towards the playoffs since taking over from Carles Cuadrat. Can they end their run tonight against a talented Hyderabad side?