Live Blog

Hyderabad FC vs NorthEast United LIVE: Follow ISL clash in real time

Follow Live action with Goal as Hyderabad and NorthEast United square off at the Tilak Maidan...

Updated
Comments (0)
NorthEast United Hyderabad ISL
ISL

47' - Akash Mishra delivers a cross

2021-02-07T15:06:52Z

Sastre passes the ball to Mishra on the left flank as he then crosses the ball to find Santana in front of the goal but he fails to keep control as the NorthEast United defenders clear off the danger 

Second-half gets underway

2021-02-07T15:03:52Z

NorthEast United get the ball rolling in the second half 

Half-time

2021-02-07T14:48:26Z

It remains goalless at half-time despite Hyderabad FC dominating the possession and NorthEast United creating plenty of half chances 

43' - Corner for NorthEast United

2021-02-07T14:44:49Z

Ninthoi goes one on one with Akash Mishra on the right flank but his cross comes off the Hyderabad FC defender's boot as the Highlanders win a corner. But it is poorly taken as Hyderabad FC clear off the danger 

33' - Great run from Lambot

2021-02-07T14:35:21Z

Great run from Lambot down the right flank as he exchanges passes and gets the ball on return to cross the ball but it hits the side netting 

28' - Yasir fails to control the ball inside the box

2021-02-07T14:30:31Z

Asish Rai plays a lob from the right flank to find Yasir inside the box but he fails to control the ball as it goes out for goal kick. COOLING BREAK taken as the players revitalize 

23' - Brilliant play from NorthEast

2021-02-07T14:24:44Z

Machado delivers a brilliant cross with two men waiting inside the box but Mishra heads it away as Apuia steams in to hit the ball but Kattimani saves it. 

19 - Yellow card for Sandaza

2021-02-07T14:20:38Z

Cheeky from Sandaza as he goes aerial to win the ball but catches Lambot with his elbow 

14' - Free-kick for NorthEast United

2021-02-07T14:13:30Z

Gallego passes the ball to Machado on the left flank who dribbles the ball in front of the goal as Asish Rai nudges him from behind. Referee spots the challenge and gives away a free-kick in front of the goal but it is kicked way over the crossbar

8' - Fox clears off the danger

2021-02-07T14:09:34Z

Narzary does well to control the ball on the left flank as he crosses the ball inside the box but Dylan Fox is in place to clear off the danger

4' - Great movement from HFC

2021-02-07T14:06:11Z

Great movement from HFC early on. Asish Rai looks to move down the right flank and then cuts his man to take a shot which ends up straight into the gloves off Subhasish Roy

2' - Hyderabad FC looking to find Aridane

2021-02-07T14:03:56Z

Hyderabad FC building up a patient game. Keeping the ball in their own half before the defender plays a long ball to Santana but its a bit too heavy as NorthEast United will clear off the danger

Kick-Off!

2021-02-07T14:01:13Z

Hyderabad FC get the ball rolling

NorthEast United XI

2021-02-07T13:22:51Z

Subhasish Roy (GK), Provat Lakra, Dylan Fox, Nim Dorjee, Benjamin Lambot, Federico Gallego, Lalrempuia Fanai, Lalengmawia, Luis Machado, Idrissa Sylla, Ninthoinganba Meetei.

Hyderabad FC XI

2021-02-07T13:22:30Z

Laxmikant Kattimani (GK), Chinglensana Singh, Odei Onaindia, Akash Mishra, Asish Rai, Halicharan Narzary, Mohammed Yasir, Joao Victor, Lluis Sastre, Aridane Santana, Fran Sandaza.

Hyderabad vs NorthEast United

2021-02-07T06:33:25Z

Hello and welcome to the Live Blog of the second match of the day as Hyderabad take on NorthEast United at the Tilak Maidan