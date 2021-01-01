FC Goa 2-2 Mumbai City: The Islanders hold the Gaurs to an exciting draw

FC Goa 2-2 Mumbai City

Mumbai City FC came back from behind twice to hold FC Goa to an exciting 2-2 draw in the first leg tie of the semi final one of Indian Super League (ISL) season seven.

Igor Angulo had broken the deadlock from a spot-kick in the 20th minute but Hugo Boumous restored parity for the Islanders in the 38th minute. Saviour Gama then handed the Gaurs the lead again in the 59th minute but Mourtada Fall (62') made sure the Islanders did not lose the tie.