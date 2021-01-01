FC Goa 2-2 Mumbai City: The Islanders hold the Gaurs to an exciting draw

FULL TIME!
FC Goa 2-2 Mumbai City
Mumbai City FC came back from behind twice to hold FC Goa to an exciting 2-2 draw in the first leg tie of the semi final one of Indian Super League (ISL) season seven.
Igor Angulo had broken the deadlock from a spot-kick in the 20th minute but Hugo Boumous restored parity for the Islanders in the 38th minute. Saviour Gama then handed the Gaurs the lead again in the 59th minute but Mourtada Fall (62') made sure the Islanders did not lose the tie.
90+5' Adil's shot gets deflected
Adil Khan takes a shot from the edge of the box but it gets deflected off a Mumbai player and goes out of play.
85' Princeton's shot hits Angulo's arm inside the box
77' FC Goa - Substitution
End to end action
62' GOAL! FC Goa 2-2 Mumbai City
Fall equalises for MumbaiMourtada Fall reacts almost immediately as he makes it 2-2 for Mumbai City with a header of Ahmed Jahouh's cross.
59' GOAL! FC Goa 2-1 Mumbai City
Saviour Gama restores the leadSaviour Gama receives a pass on the left flank and makes a diagonal run towards the box before unleashing a shot which goes into the net,
55' Ogebche's header goes wide
49' Ogbeche misses a sitter!
SECOND HALF!
HALF TIME!
FC Goa 1-1 Mumbai CityIt's all square after the first 45 minutes. Stay tuned for more action in the second half.
45' Dheeraj stops Ogbeche's header
44' Ortiz goes down again inside the box
38' GOAL! FC Goa 1-1 Mumbai City
Boumous equalisesAhmed Jahouh takes a quick free-kick in Goa's half and finds Boumous who goes past Edu Bedia. He had lost the ball for some time but it gets ricochet off a Goa player and comes back to him and the Frenchman finds the back of the net with a powerful shot. Game on.
35' Bipin's shot goes wide!
34' FC Goa - Substitution
Cooling break!
26' Dheeraj denies Ogbeche from scoring
23' Ortiz shoots wide!
20' GOAL! FC Goa 1-0 Mumbai City
Angulo converts the spot-kickIgor Angulo scores from the penalty to hand his team the lead.
19' Penalty!
Ortiz brought down inside the boxMandar Rao Dessai clips Jorge Ortiz's feet from the back and brings him down inside the box and this time the penaltyis given.
16' Big shout for penalty!
12' Le Fondre fails to find Bipin with a cross
5' Amrinder stops Gama's shot
2' Goa create an early chance
KICK-OFF!
Mumbai have better H2H record this season
Three changes in Goa XI
Three changes in Mumbai lineup
Team news!
Here's how FC Goa and Mumbai City are lining up in the first play-offs clash 👇#ISL #FCGMCFC pic.twitter.com/jirqYfTufV— Goal India (@Goal_India) March 5, 2021