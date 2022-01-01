Live Blog

Europa League group stage draw LIVE: Manchester United, Arsenal, Roma and more learn opponents

GOAL brings you all the latest updates from the 2022-23 Europa League group stage draw - LIVE

Updated
Comments (0)
Sancho-jesus UEL
Getty Images

United should be worried of Moldovan test

2022-08-26T11:53:40.524Z

GOAL's Manchester United correspondent James Robson's reaction to the draw: "While Real Sociedad are the most recognisable of the teams United have been drawn against, Sheriff Tiraspol should stand out. The side from Moldova became a household name when beating eventual Champions League winners, Real Madrid, in the group stage last season. That should be enough of a warning for United not to underestimate them but La Liga side Sociedad should be the greatest danger for Ten Hag’s team."

GROUP H

2022-08-26T11:51:00.000Z

RED STAR BELGRADE

MONACO

FERENCVAROS

TRABZONSPOR

GROUP G

2022-08-26T11:50:04.936Z

OLYMPIACOS

QARABAG

FREIBURG

NANTES

GROUP F

2022-08-26T11:47:48.873Z

LAZIO

FEYENOORD

MIDTJYLLAND

STURM

GROUP E

2022-08-26T11:47:05.831Z

MANCHESTER UNITED

REAL SOCIEDAD

SHERIFF

OMONOIA

GROUP D

2022-08-26T11:46:23.613Z

BRAGA

MALMO

UNION BERLIN

SAINT-GILLOISE

GROUP C

2022-08-26T11:45:16.678Z

ROMA

LUDOGORETS

REAL BETIS

HJK HELSINKI

GROUP B

2022-08-26T11:44:24.884Z

DYNAMO KYIV

RENNES

FENERBACHE

AEK LARNACA

GROUP A

2022-08-26T11:43:14.211Z

ARSENAL

PSV

BODO/GLMIT

ZURICH

EUROPA LEAGUE GROUP STAGE DRAW IS FINISHED

2022-08-26T11:42:07.555Z

The draw is finished and my word did UEFA fly through that. I will have teh completed groups with you as soon as possible.

Roma to travel to Iceland

2022-08-26T11:41:55.196Z

Roma's group is finished trip to off with a HJK Helsinki.

Manchester United's group closed off with Cypriot side

2022-08-26T11:37:48.790Z

Omonoia is the final side draw in Group E, and mean Erik Ten Hag's team will be travelling to Cyprus.

Gunners off to Switzerland

2022-08-26T11:35:55.521Z

The final opponent in Arsenal's group is Zurich of Switzerland!

Man Utd face Sociedad and Sheriff

2022-08-26T11:34:50.732Z

Roma vs Betis

2022-08-26T11:33:37.569Z

A heavyweight clash will see Roma travel to Spain to face Real Betis!

Arsenal face Bodo/Glimt

2022-08-26T11:31:33.350Z

Arseanl will travel to Norway to face Bodo/Glimt

Olympiacos face Qarabag

2022-08-26T11:30:38.214Z

Malmo travel to Portugal

2022-08-26T11:28:47.483Z

Malmo will face Braga in Group C

Dynamo Kyiv vs Rennes

2022-08-26T11:28:01.430Z

Dynamo will be travelling to France to face Rennes.

PSV draw Arsenal

2022-08-26T11:26:58.440Z

PSV draw Arsenal - tasty clash!

Crvena Zvezda finish of Pot 1

2022-08-26T11:25:26.043Z

Crvena Zvezda come in Group H

Olympiacos in Group G

2022-08-26T11:24:38.910Z

Lazio come in next

2022-08-26T11:23:12.294Z

Lazio are drawin Group F

Braga in Group D

2022-08-26T11:22:52.829Z

Manchester United in Group E

2022-08-26T11:21:50.595Z

Manchester United land in group E

Roma in Group C

2022-08-26T11:20:31.919Z

Inaugural Europa Conference League winners are draw in in Group C

Dynamo Kyiv land in Group B

2022-08-26T11:19:34.144Z

The Ukrainian side come out second and are in Group B.

Arsenal out of the hat first!

2022-08-26T11:14:14.649Z

Arsenal are drawn first and placed in Group A.

Charly Korbel delivers the trophy in style 😎

2022-08-26T11:05:31.385Z

Charly Korbel, one of Eintracht Frankfurt's sporting directors and 1980 UEFA Cup winner has delivered the Europa League trophy wearing a full suit and Nike trainers!

The draw is underway!

2022-08-26T11:00:52.307Z

The draw for the Europa League group stages has started - stay tuned for updates!

FIVE minute warning! 5️⃣

2022-08-26T10:55:00.000Z

There is not long to go now before we find out the pairings for the 2022-23 Europa League group stage.

If your team is involved, let us know in the comments who you want to face!

Where is the final of the Europa League being held? 🏟

2022-08-26T10:50:00.000Z

This seasons final will be held at the Puskas Arena in Budapest, Hungary on May 31 2023. The Stadium has hosted the Hungarian national team since its opening in 2019, and was the venue for four Euro 2020 games, including the Round of 16 clash between Netherlands and Czech Republic.

Puskas arena
Getty Images

And finally, who makes up Pot 4?

2022-08-26T10:42:30.000Z

Pot 4 sees some real variety, with representatives from Iceland, Cyprus and Austria all featuring.

French side Nantes are the most notable name in the pot, which includes HJK Helsinki, Sturm Graz, AEK Larnaca, Omonia, Zurich, Union Saint-Gilloise, Trabzonspor.

What about Pot 3?

2022-08-26T10:35:00.000Z

Real Betis will be a team many clubs wish to avoid, with Nabil Fekir and Sergio Canales providing great firepower for the Spanish side. Sheriff, Midtjylland, Bodo/Glimt, Union Berlin, SC Freiburg, Fenerbahce all feature in this pot.

Ferencvaros finish off the pot and they will be hoping they can put up a good showing and reach the final in May, which is being hosted in their city of Budapest, Hungary.

Who features in Pot 2?

2022-08-26T10:28:00.000Z

French heavyweights Monaco are the most notable team in this pot, alongside their fellow countrymen Rennes.

Beaten Europa Conference League finalists Feyenoord also feature alongside PSV who missed out on Champions League qualification against Rangers. Real Sociedad, Qarabag, Malmo, Ludogorets make up the rest of the pot.

What teams make up Pot 1?

2022-08-26T10:23:00.000Z

Manchester United, Arsenal and Roma all feature in the first pot this year. Alongside them feature Lazio, Braga, Red Star Belgrade and Olympiacos.

The final team in Pot 1 is Ukrainian side Dynamo Kyiv. Due to the ongoing Russian invasion of Ukraine, the club will play its European games in Poland, Slovenia or Sweden to ensure the safety of opposition.

The all important timings ⏰

2022-08-26T10:10:00.000Z

The draw for the Europa League group stage is due to start at 12pm BST (7am ET) and is taking place in Istanbul, Turkey.

Stay tuned on this page for the all important updates as they happen.

Europa League group stage draw!

2022-08-26T10:00:00.000Z

Hello and welcome to GOAL's live coverage of today's Europa League draw!

Last season's competition saw Eintracht Frankfurt crowned champions as they beat Rangers on penalties in what was a heartbreaking evening for the Scottish side.

A total of 32 teams including Manchester United, Arsenal and Roma are waiting to see who they'll face in this season's group stage as they begin their hunt for European glory.

United-arsenal-roma uel
Getty Images