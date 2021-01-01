Euro 2020 matchday LIVE: Italy vs Wales, Switzerland vs Turkey updates, news and TV reaction

Mention the words Euro 2016 anywhere across the United Kingdom, and two flashpoints spring to mind. One is England's abject humiliation - draws with Russia and Slovakia in the group stage and a last-16 exit to Iceland.

The other is of Wales' triumphant march to the semi-finals, much unfancied underdogs guided by an indomitable spirit under Chris Coleman, beating off Northern Ireland and Belgium on the way to a valiant exit against Portugal.

Five years on, and Rob Page's side can dream of another knockout run this time around. The faces may have changed in part, but guiding figures - Gareth Bale and Aaron Ramsey - remain. A draw is all they need to guarantee it today.