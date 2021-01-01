Euro 2020 matchday LIVE: Hungary vs France, Portugal vs Germany, Spain vs Poland updates, news and TV reaction

France claimed the first notable scalp of a stacked Group F when edging out Germany in their opening encounter, with a Mats Hummels own goal seeing them to a winning start.

Didier Deschamps will feel that there is a lot more to come from his side, with the potential there today for Les Bleus to get a few goals.

Hungary shipped three in their first fixture of Euro 2020, with Portugal proving too strong.

They did, however, frustrate Cristiano Ronaldo and Co for 84 minutes and will be looking to do the same when lining up against Paul Pogba, Karim Benzema, Antoine Griezmann and Kylian Mbappe.