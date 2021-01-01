Live Blog

Euro 2020 matchday LIVE: Croatia vs Spain, France vs Switzerland updates, news and TV reaction

Join us for live updates from all of the day's European Championship fixtures, including the latest news from the camps and TV reaction

Updated
Croatia celebrate bizarre Spain own goal, Euro 2020
Getty

The own goals keep coming

2021-06-28T16:29:11Z

Another strong Croatia move

2021-06-28T16:27:16Z

Vlasic again causing Spain problems with his upper body strength.

He muscled past one Spain player and Croatia managed to work the ball to the left where Kovacic pulled off a shot but missed the target.

Croatia growing in confidence

2021-06-28T16:25:10Z

Croatia are looking a bit more adventurous after the goal.

They are making better passes and really trying to get at the Spain backline.

Nikola Vlasic just had a good run into the box but his shot hit the side-netting. They're having a go of it now.

Koke sums it up

2021-06-28T16:23:36Z

Every Spain fan feeling like Koke right now... 
Koke, Spain, Euro 2020
Getty

Croatia goal!

2021-06-28T16:20:14Z

CROATIA HAVE SCORED!

What a blunder from Spain. 

There should have been no threat whatsoever as the ball was passed from the middle of the park back to Unai Simon, but he failed to stop it, the ball bounced past him and into the net.

Another Spain chance

2021-06-28T16:19:21Z

Ferran Torres just whipped the ball to the back post where Morata got a head to it.

The Spain players claim they should have a penalty for a handball but the referee says no.

Koke through on goal

2021-06-28T16:16:01Z

Koke just missed a great chance to open the scoring.

He runs onto a great diagonal pass, putting him through on goal.

But the midfielder's shot is saved by Dominik Livakovic.

Sarabia has a shot!

2021-06-28T16:14:17Z

Morata made a decent run into the Croatia back line and received the ball.

The striker cut back to Sarabia behind and to the left of him but he could only hit the outside of the net.

Both teams unable to build momentum

2021-06-28T16:11:17Z

Spain are struggling to string passes together further up field once Croatia start to apply pressure and cut out any options.

But Zlatko Dalic's team are really sloppy on the ball. Their top priority so far is to snuff out Spain, anything beyond that is an afterthought.

Croatia letting Spain come at them

2021-06-28T16:06:13Z

Croatia are easing off the pressure when Spain's defenders have the ball.

Instead of pushing them high up, they are letting La Roja advance a bit before starting to close them down.

Luis Enrique's team are going to have a hard time finding the space between the Croatian midfield and defence as it looks like their plan is to sit deep.

The ball is rolling

2021-06-28T16:00:35Z

Spain have kicked the game off and immediately sent it out for a throw in.

Let's hope we're in for an exciting match as we find out which one of these teams will go on to meet France or Switzerland in the quarter-final.

Will Torres prove to be Spain's lethal weapon?

2021-06-28T15:48:33Z

Ferran Torres gets a start for La Roja tonight. 

The 21-year-old winger has seven goals from 14 games for the national team, including one in the 5-0 thrashing against Slovakia.

Will he emerge as the hero for Luis Enrique's team? Rik Sharma reckons so. 

Read his feature on Torres on Goal!

Spain out for revenge?

2021-06-28T15:43:32Z

These two teams have met four times in the last 10 years.

Both teams have won two of those games, with Croatia winning the most recent - a 3-2 win in the UEFA Nations League in 2018.

Spain had won the previous match 6-0 just two months prior. 

Before that the two had met in the group stages of Euro 2016 - Croatia won 2-1 - and Euro 2012, in which Spain picked up a 1-0 win.

Pedri sets Euros record

2021-06-28T15:28:55Z

Here's how Spain line up

2021-06-28T15:12:33Z

Luis Enrique has made two key changes for this game.

Jose Gaya comes in at left-back instead of Jordi Alba while Ferran Torres takes a place on the wing while Gerard Moreno misses out.

Welcome to the matchday blog

2021-06-28T15:11:37Z

Thank you for joining us for another exciting day of Euro 2020.

We start today's last-16 ties with a clash between Croatia and Spain.

That will be followed by world champions France taking on Switzerland.