Euro 2020 matchday LIVE: Croatia vs Spain, France vs Switzerland updates, news and TV reaction

The own goals keep coming
Another strong Croatia move
Vlasic again causing Spain problems with his upper body strength.
He muscled past one Spain player and Croatia managed to work the ball to the left where Kovacic pulled off a shot but missed the target.
Croatia growing in confidence
Croatia are looking a bit more adventurous after the goal.
They are making better passes and really trying to get at the Spain backline.
Nikola Vlasic just had a good run into the box but his shot hit the side-netting. They're having a go of it now.
Koke sums it up
Croatia goal!
CROATIA HAVE SCORED!
What a blunder from Spain.
There should have been no threat whatsoever as the ball was passed from the middle of the park back to Unai Simon, but he failed to stop it, the ball bounced past him and into the net.
Another Spain chance
Ferran Torres just whipped the ball to the back post where Morata got a head to it.
The Spain players claim they should have a penalty for a handball but the referee says no.
Koke through on goal
Koke just missed a great chance to open the scoring.
He runs onto a great diagonal pass, putting him through on goal.
But the midfielder's shot is saved by Dominik Livakovic.
Sarabia has a shot!
Morata made a decent run into the Croatia back line and received the ball.
The striker cut back to Sarabia behind and to the left of him but he could only hit the outside of the net.
Both teams unable to build momentum
Spain are struggling to string passes together further up field once Croatia start to apply pressure and cut out any options.
But Zlatko Dalic's team are really sloppy on the ball. Their top priority so far is to snuff out Spain, anything beyond that is an afterthought.
Croatia letting Spain come at them
Croatia are easing off the pressure when Spain's defenders have the ball.
Instead of pushing them high up, they are letting La Roja advance a bit before starting to close them down.
Luis Enrique's team are going to have a hard time finding the space between the Croatian midfield and defence as it looks like their plan is to sit deep.
The ball is rolling
Spain have kicked the game off and immediately sent it out for a throw in.
Let's hope we're in for an exciting match as we find out which one of these teams will go on to meet France or Switzerland in the quarter-final.
Will Torres prove to be Spain's lethal weapon?
Ferran Torres gets a start for La Roja tonight.
The 21-year-old winger has seven goals from 14 games for the national team, including one in the 5-0 thrashing against Slovakia.
Will he emerge as the hero for Luis Enrique's team? Rik Sharma reckons so.
Spain out for revenge?
These two teams have met four times in the last 10 years.
Both teams have won two of those games, with Croatia winning the most recent - a 3-2 win in the UEFA Nations League in 2018.
Spain had won the previous match 6-0 just two months prior.
Before that the two had met in the group stages of Euro 2016 - Croatia won 2-1 - and Euro 2012, in which Spain picked up a 1-0 win.
Pedri sets Euros record
What about Croatia?
Croatia, too, have made two important changes to the team that beat Scotland.
Dejan Lovren misses out and Duje Caleta-Car comes in, while Ante Rebic has replaced Ivan Perisic on the wing.
Here's how Spain line up
Luis Enrique has made two key changes for this game.
Jose Gaya comes in at left-back instead of Jordi Alba while Ferran Torres takes a place on the wing while Gerard Moreno misses out.
Welcome to the matchday blog
Thank you for joining us for another exciting day of Euro 2020.
We start today's last-16 ties with a clash between Croatia and Spain.
That will be followed by world champions France taking on Switzerland.