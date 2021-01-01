Euro 2020 matchday LIVE: England vs Croatia, Netherlands vs Ukraine updates, news & reaction

Denmark camp update scheduled for 2pm BST
UEFA has confirmed that Denmark will have a press conference at 2pm BST with sporting director Peter Moller, team doctor Morten Boesen and head coach Kasper Hjulmand.
'We will never be able to completely avoid such cases'
Germany team doctor, Dr Tim Meyer, was asked for his view on the Christian Eriksen medical emergency that occurred in yesterday's Denmark versus Finland game.
"We will never be able to completely avoid such cases. But with our system in Germany we are very, very well positioned," said Dr Meyer. "The recommendations at European level are far below what we do.
"Eriksen plays in Italy. The examination system there is considered exemplary and was also the blueprint for various recommendations made at European level.
"They try to recognize these heart diseases in time and then either treat them or take appropriate precautions, for example, with medication or by giving recommendations on lifestyle or exercise in order to prevent fatal incidents."
Modric critical of English media 'arrogance'
Real Madrid star and Croatia talisman Luka Modric has criticised what he sees as English media "arrogance" ahead of his side's Euro 2020 opener against the Three Lions.
"That arrogance is not so much related to the players and to the national team but to the people around them," Modric said in the pre-match press conference.
"[It was or is more] some of the journalists and commentators. Recently I've not read many media outlets.
"I'm looking forward to the match and I don't want to say too much about what's on the other side."
TEAMS: England vs Croatia
Teams are in for the first game of the day!
England XI: Pickford; Walker, Stones, Mings, Trippier; Rice, Mount, Phillips, Sterling, Foden; Kane.
Croatia XI: Livakovic; Gvardiol, Vida, Caleta-Car, Vrsaljko; Brozovic, Kovacic, Modric; Perisic, Kramaric, Rebic.
Schmeichel slams 'ridiculous' decision to play Denmark game
Peter Schmeichel has described the decision by UEFA to go ahead with the game between Denmark and Finland in the aftermath of Christian Eriksen's medical emergency as "ridiculous".
Schmeichel, whose son Kasper Schmeichel is part of the Danish team that played the game, made the comments on BBC Radio 5 Live.
He said: "It's a ridiculous decision by Uefa. They should have tried to work out a different scenario and shown a little bit of compassion, and they didn't."
The game, which kicked off at 5pm BST, was suspended during the incident, but play resumed at 7:30pm.
Schmeichel added: "That would be the worst two hours in my time in football.
"Something terrible like that happens and UEFA gives the players an option to go out and play the game or come back at 12:00 on Sunday. What kind of option is that?
"The result of the game is completely irrelevant. I mean, how can you play?"
Eriksen 'stable' & sent greetings to Denmark team
The world watched on yesterday as Denmark's star player collapsed on the pitch during his country's game against Finland.
Concern rippled through Parken Stadium as it became clear that a life-threatening situation was happening and medical staff leapt into action.
Social media was a sea of Denmark flags, with players, clubs and fans all sending positive wishes to Eriksen and his family.
Thankfully, the playmaker's condition was stabilised and the Danish football association (DBU) provided an update this morning.
"This morning we have spoken to Christian Eriksen, who has sent his greetings to his team-mates," the statement on the DBU's official Twitter account read. "His condition is stable, and he continues to be hospitalized for further examination.
"The team and staff of the national team has received crisis assistance and will continue to be there for each other after yesterday's incident.
"We would like to thank everyone for the heartfelt greetings to Christian Eriksen from fans, players the Royal Families from both Denmark and England, international associations, clubs etc.
"We encourage everyone to send their greetings to the Danish FA, where we will make sure they are all passed on to Christian and his family."
Which games are on today? 📅
⚽️ England vs Croatia
⏱ 2pm BST (9am ET)
🏟. Wembley, London
⚽️ Austria vs North Macedonia
⏱ 5pm BST (12 noon ET)
🏟. Arena Nationala, Bucharest
⚽️ Netherlands vs Ukraine
⏱ 8pm BST (5pm ET)
🏟. Johan Cruijff Arena, Amsterdam
Day 3️⃣ of Euro 2020 is here!
Welcome to Goal's live coverage of Euro 2020. It's day three of the tournament and there is plenty to look forward to.
Gareth Southgate's England are among the tournament favourites and they kick off their campaign against Croatia at Wembley at 2pm BST (9am ET).
That's followed at 5pm BST (12 noon ET) by Austria's game against the Goran Pandev-led tournament new-comers North Macedonia - that game takes place in Bucharest.
The final game of the evening sees Netherlands play Ukraine at the Johan Cruijff Arena in Amsterdam and that match has an 8pm BST 3pm kick-off.
Of course, Tuesday was marred by traumatic scenes in Denmark as Christian Eriksen collapsed on the pitch and a medical emergency was declared.
An outpouring of support ensued and the Inter star is thankfully now in a stable condition, but we'll have any new updates from the Danish camp on that front as well.
Stay tuned for all the action!