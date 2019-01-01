Euro 2020 group-stage draw LIVE: England, France & Europe's elite learn finals opponents

Here's all you need to know about the new-look tournament.

Euro 2020 hosts: The competition will be held across 12 venues across 12 cities in Europe, including: Copenhagen, Dublin, Budapest, Amsterdam, Bucharest, Glasgow, Bilbao, Baku, Munich, Rome, Saint Petersburg, London.

Why is being held across 12 venues? Rather than hosting the tournament in just one host nation, UEFA have spread the venues across all of Europe to celebrate the competition's 60th anniversary.

FIFA President Gianni Infantino explained: "instead of having a party in one country, we will have a party all over Europe in the summer of 2020."

Euro 2020 format: Euro 2020 will feature 24 teams following UEFA's decision to expand the number of participants from 2016.

The format for the final tournament will be the same as its predecessor Euro 2016, meaning that there will be six groups comprised of four teams.

As with Euro 2016, the winner and runner-up in each group, as well as the four best third-placed sides progress to the round of 16.

Where is the Euro 2020 final? Both rounds of the semi-final and the final will be held at Wembley Stadium in London.