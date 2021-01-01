East Bengal vs NorthEast United LIVE: Follow ISL match in real time

NorthEast United XI
2021-02-23T13:16:06Z
Subhasish Roy (GK) (C), Provat Lakra, Dylan Fox, Benjamin Lambot, Nim Dorjee, Khassa Camara, Imran Khan, Lalengmawia, Suhair Vadakkepeedika, Luis Machado, Deshorn Brown.
East Bengal XI
2021-02-23T13:15:49Z
Mirshad Michu (GK), Sarthak Golui, Raju Gaikwad, Scott Neville (C), Matti Steinmann, Mohammed Rafique, Aaron Joshua Holloway, Bikash Jairu, Haobam Singh, Ajay Chhetri, Jeje Lalpekhlua.
East Bengal vs NorthEast United
2021-02-23T13:13:25Z
Hello and welcome to the live text commentary of the ISL 2020-21 match between East Bengal and NorthEast United