Live Blog

East Bengal vs Hyderabad FC LIVE: Follow ISL clash in real time

Follow Live action with Goal as East Bengal take on Hyderabad FC in an ISL clash...

Updated
ISL

Hyderabad unbeaten in eight matches

2021-02-12T13:08:23Z

The Nizams are on a roll at the moment as they have not lost a single game in their last eight outings but they have just won three out of those eight ties. It is important for them to take the three points to consolidate their place among the top-four teams.

Must-win tie for East Bengal

2021-02-12T13:07:18Z

It is  a must-win tie for the Red and Golds if they want to keep their hopes alive for the play-offs. Dropping points will virtually end their top-four aspirations.

Two changes in the Hyderabad XI

2021-02-12T13:06:09Z

Manuel Marquez makes two changes in the Hyderabad lineup which played a goalless draw in their last match against NorthEast United. Liston Colaco and Joel Chianese replace Mohammed Yasir and Fran Sandaza.

Unchanged EB XI for the first time

2021-02-12T13:05:42Z

For the first time this season, the Red and Golds have retained the same lineup in two consecutive matches.

East Bengal vs Hyderabad FC

2021-02-12T12:36:18Z

Hello and welcome to the LIVE Blog of today's Indian Super League (ISL) clash between East Bengal and Hyderabad FC at the Tilak Maidan in Goa.