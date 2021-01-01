Chelsea news, transfers & rumours: Tuchel frustrated with VAR & live updates from Stamford Bridge

Thomas Tuchel was left feeling 'frustrated' by decisions, despite Chelsea boosting their top-four hopes with a 2-1 victory over Leicester.

Timo Werner was denied a penalty, and Chelsea also had two goals disallowed, to leave Tuchel unhappy with how the decision-making process is reached.

"We are frustrated with the decisions. Against Arsenal we were denied a clear goal with the hand, two or three metres from the line it was a handball rather than a goal and VAR is not checking.

"Then we lose a final at Wembley because of a handball from Leicester that led to a goal. Today we have a clear penalty and it's suddenly we have a foul against Timo Werner. It's a bit hard to overcome these decisions in every match. Then we have another handball and an offside, whatever.

"With handball and offside there are hopefully no discussions but today there was an offside goal against Man Utd that didn't get overruled by VAR. Anything can happen. I am totally for VAR and for having clear decisions when they are needed. At the moment, these three crucial decisions against us are very hard to understand."