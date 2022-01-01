Champions League LIVE: Real Madrid vs PSG, Manchester City vs Sporting CP

Finally City's time to shine?
Man City v Sporting
...then it could well be Manchester City. Pep Guardiola's men have made no secret that, with every domestic honour in their grasp, the Champions League is next.
But having choked at the final hurdle last year against Chelsea, it's been a bitter pill to swallow - and one that has driven them on this term.
Bar a collapse of legendary proportions, their 5-0 first leg win in Portugal means they will be rolling through to join Liverpool - legitimate rivals on several fronts now and arguably in better form - and Bayern. But which other heavyweight will join them too?
About last night...
Liverpool 0-1 Inter (2-1 aggregate)
But before we dive into the nitty-gritty of today's two dynamite clashes - well, one dynamite clash and a foregone conclusion, if we are honest - let's have a quick reminder who is already in the hat for the quarter-finals, yes?
Robert Lewandowski nabbed a rapid-fire hat-trick as Bayern Munich routed Red Bull Salzburg 7-1 for an 8-2 aggregate win, while Inter beat Liverpool on their own turf 1-0 - but without enough to overturn a first leg loss, as the Reds went through 2-1 on aggregate.
That's two of the last three European champions already in the mix. It's going to take a tough side to topple either of them - but if there is any who can do it...
4 - Liverpool have reached the UEFA Champions League quarter-final stage for the fourth time in the last five seasons, failing only in 2019-20 in this time (eliminated in Round of 16). Pursuit. pic.twitter.com/oltciCXpUP— OptaJoe (@OptaJoe) March 8, 2022
Team News: Man City v Sporting
🌟 𝗧𝗘𝗔𝗠 𝗡𝗘𝗪𝗦 🌟— Manchester City (@ManCity) March 9, 2022
XI | Ederson, Egan-Riley, Stones, Laporte, Zinchenko, Fernandinho (C), Gundogan, Bernardo, Sterling, Foden, Jesus
SUBS | Carson, Slicker, Grealish, Rodrigo, De Bruyne, Mahrez, Kayky, Delap, Edozie, Mbete, McAtee#ManCity pic.twitter.com/XrBbX9L02U
É este o nosso 1⃣1⃣ inicial para o jogo de hoje! 🦁#MCFCSCP #LineUpSCP #DiaDeSporting #OndeVaiUmVãoTodos pic.twitter.com/U4IvfEDrfb— Sporting Clube de Portugal 🏆 (@Sporting_CP) March 9, 2022
Team News: Madrid v PSG
📋✅ Your @RealMadrid XI to face @PSG_English!#UCL pic.twitter.com/8ViNI5uCap— Real Madrid C.F. 🇬🇧🇺🇸 (@realmadriden) March 9, 2022
The starting 1⃣1⃣ 🆚 @realmadriden! #𝗥𝗠𝗣𝗦𝗚pic.twitter.com/RMenGHupgJ— Paris Saint-Germain (@PSG_English) March 9, 2022
Hello and welcome to GOAL Matchday Live - our rolling blog coverage of all the biggest beats and hottest games across Europe today!