Champions League LIVE: Real Madrid vs PSG, Manchester City vs Sporting CP

Man City v Sporting

...then it could well be Manchester City. Pep Guardiola's men have made no secret that, with every domestic honour in their grasp, the Champions League is next.

But having choked at the final hurdle last year against Chelsea, it's been a bitter pill to swallow - and one that has driven them on this term.

Bar a collapse of legendary proportions, their 5-0 first leg win in Portugal means they will be rolling through to join Liverpool - legitimate rivals on several fronts now and arguably in better form - and Bayern. But which other heavyweight will join them too?