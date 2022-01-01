Champions League LIVE: Real Madrid vs Chelsea, Bayern Munich vs Villarreal in quarter-finals second legs

Madrid v Chelsea

So, Chelsea are in Madrid, which is good news - but Karim Benzema is too, which is less good news for the Blues.

You've got to imagine Thomas Tuchel would give a lot to have a forward in form as rich as the Frenchman, who looks to have shrugged off his controversial tag and truly stepped out of Cristiano Ronaldo's shadow at Santiago Bernabeu.

The latter is a bit of an unfair statement - he's always scored goals and won trophies, after all - but could this be the year he wins the Ballon d'Or? Former Blancos man Ronaldo - the other Ronaldo - certainly thinks so.