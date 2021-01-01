Live Blog

Champions League LIVE: Juventus vs Chelsea, plus Man Utd, Barcelona & Bayern Munich all in action

Jorginho, Federico Chiesa, Juventus vs Chelsea, Champions League 2021-22
GOAL RED BULL SALZBURG

2021-09-29T19:30:17Z

The Austrian side take a 1-0 lead over Lille. After a VAR check the referee determines Sven Botman fouled Karim Adeyemi, who buries the ensuing spot-kick.

Chelsea controlling the ball but still 0-0 at Juve

2021-09-29T19:27:35Z

GOAL BAYERN!

2021-09-29T19:25:42Z

Robert Lewandowski makes it 2-0 for Bayern over Dynamo Kyiv, taking advantage of a turnover in midfield. His second goal of the night. 

Robert Lewandowski, Bayern Munich, Champions League 2020-21
Villarreal attacking on Dalot's side

2021-09-29T19:21:27Z

Barca denied

2021-09-29T19:14:20Z

Luuk de Jong looked to have the equaliser for Barca but his shot destined for an open net was blocked by sliding Benfica defender Lucas Veríssimo. Incredible work from the Brazilian to deny a sure goal. 

De Gea in action early

2021-09-29T19:12:20Z

Arnaut Danjuma has forced two early saves from David de Gea as Villarreal look to take the lead at Old Trafford. Man Utd have lost two straight home matches and a third would be a major blow to their European hopes after they lost their opener at Young Boys.

GOAL BAYERN!

2021-09-29T19:09:57Z

Robert Lewandowski gives Bayern a 1-0 lead from the spot in the 12th minute. It could be a long old night for the Ukraine outfit. 

Penalty for Bayern!

2021-09-29T19:05:46Z

Serhiy Sydorchuk looks to have blocked a cross with his arm and the German champions have a chance to take an early lead against Dynamo Kyiv.

GOAL BENFICA!

2021-09-29T19:01:14Z

The first goal of the day goes to Benfica's Darwin Nunez against Barcelona. The Uruguayan cuts in from the left and fires an excellent finish to the near post.

KICK-OFF!

2021-09-29T18:58:14Z

We are underway across Europe! A reminder of the six matches that have just kicked off:

Juventus vs Chelsea

Man Utd vs Villarreal

Bayern Munich vs Dynamo Kyiv

Benfica vs Barcelona 

Red Bull Salzburg vs Lille

Wolfsburg vs Sevilla

Finally! An Italian scores in the UCL for Atalanta

2021-09-29T18:49:18Z

A wild stat from Opta: Matteo Pessina became the first ever Italian to score for Atalanta in the Champions League, with what was their 31st goal in the competition.

Pessina Atalanta Young Boys
Chelsea aiming to change their luck in Italy

2021-09-29T18:45:56Z

Full-time in early KOs

2021-09-29T18:35:36Z

Atalanta have defeated Young Boys 1-0 at home, while Zenit cruised past Malmo with a 4-0 victory. 

Wolfsburg-Sevilla lineups

2021-09-29T18:32:53Z

Wolfsburg: Casteels - Mbabu, Lacroix, Bornauw, Roussillon - Guilavogui, Arnold, R. Steffen, Lukebakio, R. Baku - Weghorst.

Sevilla: Bono - Jesus Navas, Kounde, Diego Carlos, Acuna - Fernando, Jordan, Gomez - Suso, Rafa Mir, Ocampos

Bayern Munich-Dynamo Kyiv lineups

2021-09-29T18:28:58Z

Bayern: Neuer - Süle, Upamecano, Hernandez, Davies; Kimmich, Goretzka; Gnabry, Müller, Sane; Lewandowski

Dynamo Kyiv: Bushchan, Mykolenko, Shabanov, Zabarnyi, Tymchyk, Sydorchuk, De Pena, Andrievskyi, Shaparenko, Tsygankov, Harmash

Another record for Ronaldo

2021-09-29T18:24:05Z

Man Utd-Villarreal lineups

2021-09-29T18:20:00Z

Man Utd: De Gea, Dalot, Varane, Lindelof, Telles, Pogba, McTominay, Greenwood, B. Fernandes, Sancho, Ronaldo

Villarreal: Rulli, Foyth, Albiol, Torres, Moreno, Parejo, Capoue, Danjuma, Trigueros, Pino, Alcacer

Benfica-Barcelona lineups

2021-09-29T18:16:21Z

Benfica (3-4-3): Vlachodimos; Otamendi, Vertonghen, Verissimo; Lazaro, Weigl, Joao Mario, Grimaldo; Rafa Silva, Yaremchuk, Núñez.

Barcelona (3-5-2): Ter Stegen; Sergi Roberto, Eric Garcia, Piqué, Araujo, Dest; De Jong, Busquets, Pedri; Depay, Luuk De Jong.

Chelsea-Juventus lineups

2021-09-29T18:13:18Z

Juventus: Szczesny, De Ligt, Danilo, Cuadrado, Alex Sandro, Bonucci, Bernardeschi, Chiesa, Rabiot, Locatelli, Bentancur

Chelsea: Mendy, Rudiger, Alonso, Christensen, Jorginho, Thiago Silva, Kovacic, Lukaku, Ziyech, Azpilicueta, Havertz

GOAL: Atalanta 1-0 Young Boys

2021-09-29T18:07:20Z

The Serie A side take the lead after 68 minutes, with Duvan Zapata keeping the ball in before crossing for Matteo Pessina, who makes it 1-0 with a close-range finish.

Early UCL kick-offs

2021-09-29T18:03:14Z

Let's not forget that we do have two matches with about 25 minutes remaining: Atalanta are drawing Young Boys 0-0, while Zenit hold a 2-0 lead over Malmo.

Welcome to Goal's UCL blog

2021-09-29T18:00:10Z

Hello and welcome to Goal's live coverage of tonight's Champions League matches! We've got some big teams in action, including a high-profile matchup between Juventus and Chelsea, with Man Utd, Barca and Bayern among the other clubs playing this evening. 