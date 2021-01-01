Champions League LIVE: Barcelona vs Dynamo Kiev, Chelsea vs Malmo, Manchester United vs Atalanta and all the action

GOAL ATALANTA!
Make it 2-0 for the visitors!
Demiral with the goal this time and Man Utd are 2-0 down. A poor, poor performance from Man Utd so far and the Old Trafford crowd is absolutely stunned
Lukaku injury
The Belgian star is out after suffering an injury on a foul in the box
Jorginho got the goal, but there is bad news for Chelsea.
Romelu Lukaku was the one to draw the penalty, and it appears he suffered an injury on the foul.
He can't continue as he walks towards the Chelsea bench.
Romelu Lukaku limps off injured in the first half of Chelsea's #UCL clash with Malmo 🤕 pic.twitter.com/yK7PA5HJgT— Goal News (@GoalNews) October 20, 2021
GOAL CHELSEA!
No to be outdone by Villarreal, Chelsea are also up 2-0.
Jorginho is the one with the goal, from the penalty spot of course, as he leaves the goalkeeper with no chance.
GOAL VILLARREAL!
Make it 2-0 Villarreal.
Dani Parejo with a fantastic free kick that finds the head of Gerard Moreno. A simple header, in all honesty, as Villarreal are now up 2-0 within 15 minutes.
GOAL ATALANTA!
Pasalic with the goal for Atalanta!
A great ball from Zappacosta, a tidy finish rom Pasalic and Man Utd are behind within 15 minutes at Old Trafford.
With the goal, Manchester Unitd have now kept exactly zero home clean sheets in their last 12 matches in all competitions, which is their worst-ever run.
Still at the wheel
A lot of vocal support from the #MUFC supporters for Solskjaer as the teams come out. The Stretford End had been chanting ‘Ole’s at the wheel’ on repeat before the teams emerged. pic.twitter.com/MndlLpWfIV— Charlotte Duncker (@CharDuncker) October 20, 2021
GOAL CHELSEA!
Christensen scores his first goal for Chelsea!
It comes in the ninth minute as Christensen scores after Malmo fail to truly clear a corner. A great ball from Thiago Silva and an even better finish from Christensen.
A nice centre-back to centre-back goal.
GOAL VILLARREAL!
The first goal of the late games comes from Villarreal!
They take the early lead agaisnt Young Boys on a backpost header from Yeremi Pino, who gives teh Spanish side the lead just six minutes in.
Solskjaer wants Man Utd to attack
"The last few games we’ve looked a little bit open. We’ve been too easy to play through on counter-attacks," he told BT Sport. "Today we’ve picked a team that will give us legs and energy. Our fans will also want to see us on the front foot.
"It’ll be nice for [Marcus Rashford] to play football freely without a niggle on his back or shoulders. The last few months he's been carrying an injury. You’ll see a smile now, and Marcus enjoying football is a brilliant sight to see.
"The last two or three seasons Atalanta have been scoring close to 100 goals in the Serie A, so we will have to defend really well. Plus we want to to hopefully be on the attack."
Kickoff and we're underway
A historic goal for Pique
A big moment for the Barca star
With 16 Champions League goals, Gerard Pique has tied with Roberto Carlos as the joint-top scoring defender in #UCL history 🌟 pic.twitter.com/3ByrnhI1eU— Goal (@goal) October 20, 2021
Arnaut Danjuma: How Villarreal's 'Cobra' went from the Championship to the Champions League
It may not be today's marquee game, but Villarreal's clash with Young Boys does feature one player that is emerging as a star.
Arnaut Danjuma joined the Yellow Submarine from Bournemouth for €25m, and the Dutch winger has made a sensational start to his time in Spain.
Salzburg's unbeaten run continues
16 games, zero losses.
RB Salzburg are running rampant through their domestic league as usual, but what a start they've had to their Champions League campaign.
Full time in the first two games
The early games are over, as Barcelona and RB Salzburg earn all three points.
Barca's come via Pique's first-half goal, their first in the competition this season, as they earn their first win of the campaign.
Salzburg, meanwhile, benefitted from an Okafor brace and another goal from Adeyemi to take down Wolfsburg 3-1.
What next for Man Utd starlet Amad after injury recovery?
One of Manchester United's brightest young stars has been enduring a difficult few months.
Amad Diallo is nearing a return from injury, and his future is slightly uncertain as Man Utd prepare to take on his old club Atalanta.
GOAL SALZBURG!
Okafor again, and that should just about do it.
That's a double for him, as RB Salzburg take the 3-1 lead over Wolfsburg in the 77th minute.
Team news: Man Utd v Atalanta
👥 In campo così all'Old Trafford!— Atalanta B.C. (@Atalanta_BC) October 20, 2021
⚡️ Here's our line-up to face @ManUtd!
Presented by @Plus500#ManUtdAtalanta #UCL #GoAtalantaGo ⚫️🔵 pic.twitter.com/AQa1OeKI3t
📜 This evening's United XI...— Manchester United (@ManUtd) October 20, 2021
Let's go, Reds! 🔴⚪️⚫️#MUFC | #UCL
Team news: Lille v Sevilla
📋 Our #LOSCSEV line-up...#LOSC | #UCL pic.twitter.com/fNgPAya8DW— LOSC EN (@LOSC_EN) October 20, 2021
The 𝐒𝐓𝐀𝐑𝐓𝐈𝐍𝐆 𝐗𝐈 to face @LOSC_EN! 👇#WeareSevilla #LOSCSEV #UCL pic.twitter.com/HGraLHhG5c— Sevilla FC (@SevillaFC_ENG) October 20, 2021
Team news: Young Boys v Villarreal
So spielt YB heute Abend gegen Villarreal 💛🖤— BSC YOUNG BOYS (@BSC_YB) October 20, 2021
-
YB ohne Lustenberger, Nsame, Zesiger, Faivre, Petignat, Monteiro, Toure (verletzt), Maier (nicht im Aufgebot).
-#BSCYB #YBVIL #UCL pic.twitter.com/raxI3xtGQI
¡Y este es el 1️⃣1️⃣ inicial del Submarino frente al @BSC_YB!#UCL pic.twitter.com/NNAlr68SDk— Villarreal CF (@VillarrealCF) October 20, 2021
GOAL SALZBURG!
What a goal this would have been from Fati
ANSU FATI TRIED IT 😅 pic.twitter.com/CSzASJwB6X— CBS Sports Golazo ⚽️ (@CBSSportsGolazo) October 20, 2021
Team news: Zenit v Juventus
📋 Our starting XI to take on @juventusfcen at the Gazprom Arena! #ZENJUV #UCL pic.twitter.com/sGnx0m41Ef— FC Zenit in English✨ (@fczenit_en) October 20, 2021
📝🌕 Ювентус 𝐗𝐈#ZenitJuve #JuveUCL #ForzaJuve pic.twitter.com/cvUwp9uF95— JuventusFC (@juventusfcen) October 20, 2021
Team news: Chelsea v Malmo
Your Chelsea team news! 🔵 @ParimatchGlobal | #CheMal pic.twitter.com/v9mWzNdbCj— Chelsea FC (@ChelseaFC) October 20, 2021
Startelvan på Stamford Bridge!⁰⁰#UCL pic.twitter.com/Hy6dQH7FCK— Malmö FF (@Malmo_FF) October 20, 2021
Team news: Benfica v Bayern
🚨 JÁ HÁ ONZE! 🚨 #UCL #SLBFCB #EPluribusUnum pic.twitter.com/Cygl0fozkz— SL Benfica (@SLBenfica) October 20, 2021
📋 | STARTING XI— 🇺🇸 FC Bayern US 🇨🇦 (@FCBayernUS) October 20, 2021
Here's how we line up for #SLBFCB! 🔴⚪ pic.twitter.com/8eM8yJjp3q
Nagelsmann to miss game for Bayern
Second halves are underway
Fati on for Barcelona
The first Barca goalscorer since Messi
It's been a longgggg time since someone besides Lionel Messi scored for Barca in the Champions League.
Gerard Pique is the first Barcelona player not named Lionel Messi to score in the Champions League since December 2020...— Goal (@goal) October 20, 2021
Barca FINALLY have their first #UCL goal of the season 😅 pic.twitter.com/uNHVNiNtGH
HALFTIME
Barcelona with the 1-0 lead over Dynao Kyiv thanks to Gerard Pique's goal.
Salzburg and Wolfsburg, meanwhile, are level at one apiece as they head to the dressing room.
GOAL BARCELONA!
Barcelona have their first Champions League goal of the season, and it's a goal from their most experienced leader.
Gerard Pique with the goal as he finishes on the back post on a set piece and it's 1-0 Barca in the 37th minute.
GERARD PIQUE SCORES BARCELONA'S FIRST #UCL GOAL OF THE SEASON 💥 pic.twitter.com/ixldsGml9s— CBS Sports Golazo ⚽️ (@CBSSportsGolazo) October 20, 2021
GOAL WOLFSBURG!
Wolfsburg answer right back!
A goal from Lukas Nmecha in the 15th minute has levelled the scoreline at 1-1. What a start!
Lukas Nmecha levels it out of nowhere 🍿 pic.twitter.com/AUMQAfZpim— CBS Sports Golazo ⚽️ (@CBSSportsGolazo) October 20, 2021
GOAL SALZBURG! Adeyemi again!
He can't stop scoring!
Another day, another goal for Karim Adeyemi. The young German has scored just minutes into Salzburg's clash with Wolfsburg, netting his third Champions League goal of the campaign.
19-YEAR-OLD KARIM ADEYEMI. 3 GOALS IN 3 #UCL— CBS Sports Golazo ⚽️ (@CBSSportsGolazo) October 20, 2021
GAMES. DEFENDER DIDN'T SEE HIM COMING. ✨ pic.twitter.com/3N7ZNxC5BL
Early chance for Dest
An early chance for Sergino Dest, who is once again starting on the wing for Barca.
The American international puts a header just wide, and he'll probably believe he should have scored.
We're underway
Kickoff of the early games
Games have kicked off.
Here. We. Go.
Fati rested
Ansu Fati has been rested by Ronald Koeman, who was hesitant to play the youngster three games in a week.
And so Barca's No. 10 won't start, and neither will Sergio Aguero, who revealed why he didn't want to take that famous shirt after Lionel Messi's departure.
Patson Daka, take a bow!
Today's Europa League game certainly set the tone!
Patson Daka scored FOUR goals for Leicester, leading the way in a 4-3 win over Zenit.
Barcelona fans are still getting used to Lionel Messi not being there 🥺 pic.twitter.com/S810DFQSIJ— Goal (@goal) October 20, 2021
It's still weird, isn't it?
Barcelona fans are still getting used to Lionel Messi not being there 🥺 pic.twitter.com/S810DFQSIJ— Goal (@goal) October 20, 2021
Time running out for Dembele?
Ousmane Dembele may not be in the Barca team today, but he is the subject of some news.
The French winger would be open to a move to Newcastle United at the end of his contract at Camp Nou, Goal has learned, with his current contract set to expire in June 2022.
Team news: RB Salzburg v Wolfsburg
Our starting 11 for this evening's @ChampionsLeague matchup against @RedBullSalzburg! #UCL #SALWOB #VfLWolfsburg 🟢⚪️ pic.twitter.com/IvSUeqMXoq— VfL Wolfsburg EN/US 🇬🇧 🇺🇸 (@VfLWolfsburg_EN) October 20, 2021
Zeit für die Aufstellung! So spielen wir gegen Wolfsburg. #shinebright #SALWOB #UCL— FC Red Bull Salzburg (@RedBullSalzburg) October 20, 2021
Team news: Barcelona v Dynamo Kyiv
ALINEACIÓ #BarçaDynamo pic.twitter.com/ekbnoVkNGX— FC Barcelona (@FCBarcelona_cat) October 20, 2021
Dynamo starting line-up for the match against Barcelona! #BarcelonaDynamo (0:0) pic.twitter.com/jhhQFNcfwl— FC Dynamo English (@dynamokyiven) October 20, 2021
Meanwhile in the Europa League...
There is one Europa League match going on currently, as Leicester lead Spartak Moscow 3-2.
A five-goal thriller to start the day... a sign of things to come?
Today's schedule
We're about 45 minutes from kickoff on what should be another busy day of European football. Here's a breakdown of all the games and when they'll get going:
1745: Salzburg v Wolfsburg
1745: Barcelona v Dynamo Kyiv
2000: Lille v Sevilla
2000: Zenit v Juventus
2000: Chelsea v Malmo
2000: Young Boys v Villarreal
2000: Benfica v Bayern Munich
2000: Manchester United v Atalanta
(All times BST)
🎉 ⚽️ Welcome to Goal Matchday Live! ⚽️ 🎉
Another busy day across Europe!
Hello and welcome, everybody, to Goal's live matchday coverage!
It's Champions League time once again and, if yesterday's games are any indiation, we're in for some more fun tonight.