Champions League last 16 draw live: Man Utd, Real Madrid, Liverpool, Barcelona & more in knockouts fate

So who can get who then?
The aforementioned draw restrictions mean that certain teams can avoid certain others.
Let's break that down.
Barcelona's possible opponents: Ajax, Liverpool, Lyon, Man Utd, Roma, Schalke
Bayern Munich's possible opponents: Atletico Madrid, Liverpool, Lyon, Man Utd, Roma, Tottenham
Borussia Dortmund's possible opponents: Ajax, Liverpool, Lyon, Man Utd, Roma, Tottenham
Juventus' possible opponents: Ajax, Atletico Madrid, Liverpool, Lyon, Schalke, Tottenham
Man City's possible opponents: Ajax, Atletico Madrid, Roma, Schalke
PSG's possible opponents: Ajax, Atletico Madrid, Man Utd, Roma, Schalke, Tottenham
Porto's possible opponents: Ajax, Atletico Madrid, Liverpool, Lyon, Man Utd, Roma, Tottenham
Real Madrid's possible opponents: Ajax, Liverpool, Lyon, Man Utd, Schalke, Tottenham
Ajax's possible opponents: Barcelona, Dortmund, Juventus, Man City, PSG, Porto, Real Madrid
Atletico Madrid's possible opponents: Bayern Munich, Juventus, Man City, PSG, Porto
Liverpool's possible opponents: Barcelona, Bayern, Dortmund, Juventus, Porto, Real Madrid
Lyon's possible opponents: Barcelona, Bayern, Dortmund, Juventus, Porto, Real Madrid
Man Utd's possible opponents: Barcelona, Bayern, Dortmund, PSG, Porto, Real Madrid
Roma's possible opponents: Barcelona, Bayern, Dortmund, Man City, PSG, Porto
Schalke's possible opponents: Barcelona, Juventus, Man City, PSG, Real Madrid
Tottenham's possible opponents: Bayern Munich, Dortmund, Juventus, PSG, Porto, Real Madrid
How does the draw work?
Essentially, the draw involves drawing a team from Pot 1 (group winners) against a team from Pot 2 (group runners-up).
However, there are a few points to note:
✋ A team cannot be drawn against another team from their group.
✋ A team cannot be drawn against another team from the same country/association.
🤔 Which teams are in the last 16?
Who is in the hat?
As the name suggests, 16 teams have progressed to the knockout stage of the Champions League, so who are they?
There are two seeding pots - one populated by group winners and the other made up of group runners-up.
⚽️ Group Winners ⚽️
Barcelona
Bayern Munich
Borussia Dortmund
Juventus
Man City
PSG
Porto
Real Madrid
⚽️ Group Runners-up ⚽️
Ajax
Atletico Madrid
Liverpool
Lyon
Man Utd
Roma
Schalke
Tottenham
Greetings and salutations! You are most welcome to Goal's live coverage of today's Champions League last 16 draw.
We'll be bringing you everything you need to know about the draw as well as all the news as it happens, so stick around!