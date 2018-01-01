Champions League last 16 draw live: Man Utd, Real Madrid, Liverpool, Barcelona & more in knockouts fate

The aforementioned draw restrictions mean that certain teams can avoid certain others.

Let's break that down.

⚽️ Group Winners ⚽️

Barcelona's possible opponents: Ajax, Liverpool, Lyon, Man Utd, Roma, Schalke

Bayern Munich's possible opponents: Atletico Madrid, Liverpool, Lyon, Man Utd, Roma, Tottenham

Borussia Dortmund's possible opponents: Ajax, Liverpool, Lyon, Man Utd, Roma, Tottenham

Juventus' possible opponents: Ajax, Atletico Madrid, Liverpool, Lyon, Schalke, Tottenham

Man City's possible opponents: Ajax, Atletico Madrid, Roma, Schalke

PSG's possible opponents: Ajax, Atletico Madrid, Man Utd, Roma, Schalke, Tottenham

Porto's possible opponents: Ajax, Atletico Madrid, Liverpool, Lyon, Man Utd, Roma, Tottenham

Real Madrid's possible opponents: Ajax, Liverpool, Lyon, Man Utd, Schalke, Tottenham

⚽️ Group Runners-up ⚽️

Ajax's possible opponents: Barcelona, Dortmund, Juventus, Man City, PSG, Porto, Real Madrid

Atletico Madrid's possible opponents: Bayern Munich, Juventus, Man City, PSG, Porto

Liverpool's possible opponents: Barcelona, Bayern, Dortmund, Juventus, Porto, Real Madrid

Lyon's possible opponents: Barcelona, Bayern, Dortmund, Juventus, Porto, Real Madrid

Man Utd's possible opponents: Barcelona, Bayern, Dortmund, PSG, Porto, Real Madrid

Roma's possible opponents: Barcelona, Bayern, Dortmund, Man City, PSG, Porto

Schalke's possible opponents: Barcelona, Juventus, Man City, PSG, Real Madrid

Tottenham's possible opponents: Bayern Munich, Dortmund, Juventus, PSG, Porto, Real Madrid