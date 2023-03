A few traditional heavyweights have been knocked out - Lionel Messi's Paris Saint-Germain for example - but there are few surprise contenders in the mix. Here are the teams in the hat for the Champions League draw:

Bayern Munich

Chelsea

Benfica

Manchester CIty

Real Madrid

Inter

AC Milan

Napoli

Two teams from England, three from Italy, one from Spain, one from Germany and one from Portugal.