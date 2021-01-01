Champions League & Europa League draws: Real Madrid, Liverpool, Man Utd & more learn quarter-final fate

Liverpool star Diogo Jota is in no doubt about the team he doesn't want to face.

Quizzed by RTP on whether he would like to line up against Porto in the quarter-finals, Jota said: “Honestly no. I think not.

“Because although Liverpool had a recent victory - I think they had Porto [previously in the Champions League knockout stages] and they managed to get past them - I think it would be a very complicated and very emotional game for me and I’d rather have another team.

“But in the final, yes. I’d agree to that.”

