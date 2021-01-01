Live Blog

SAFF Championship 2021: 10-man Bangladesh come back from behind to draw with India

Yeasin Arafat scored the equaliser after Sunil Chhetri had put India in front in the first half...

Updated
Comments (0)
Manvir Singh Bangladesh India SAFF Championship 2021
AIFF Media

FULL TIME: Bangladesh 1-1 India

2021-10-04T12:54:53Z

India have been struck by a 1-1 draw against Bangladesh in a SAFF Championship 2021 tie at the National Football Stadium in Male, Maldives, on Monday.

Sunil Chhetri (26') had put the Blue Tigers in front in the first half before Bangladesh were down to 10 men after Bishwanath Ghosh (54') was sent off in the second half. However, Yeasin Arafat (74') graciously accepted his offer to score the equaliser as Oscar Bruzon's men did well to hold on for a point.

Bangladesh are now atop the standings with 4 points from 2 games as Igor Stimac have to be content with a point from 1 game.

90+3' India change

2021-10-04T12:52:00Z

Glan is replaced by Farukh. 

Last minute of added time to go.

India are as good as trailing here

2021-10-04T12:49:23Z

Having lost their 1-0 lead to a 10-man Bangladesh side

Apuia's shot from distance is saved by Anisur after Barman cleared one of the many deliveries in the Bangladesh box. Brandon's cross from the left too high for Manvir in the box. India are as good as trailing here.

Apuia is back

2021-10-04T12:46:11Z

With a bandaged head, the midfielder makes his way back on the pitch to restore India's man's advantage with only minutes to go in the tie.

Bangladesh are hanging on

2021-10-04T12:45:00Z

Brandon's lob is wonderfully taken down by Chhetri in the box before putting it on the platter for Manvir, whose shot is headed away by Barman.

Both team with 10 men for now

2021-10-04T12:43:28Z

Apuia has to come off the pitch to attend to the knock on the head from Sohel Rana

Bangladesh substitution

2021-10-04T12:37:27Z

Rakib Hossain OUT

Rahmat Mia IN

74' Bangladesh equalise with 10 men

2021-10-04T12:33:53Z

The crowd goes berserk!

Yeasin Arafat was unmarked and had to just head in the ball from the corner that he earned for his team as Pritam had chosen to play out under pressure.

Double change for Bangladesh

2021-10-04T12:31:14Z

Matin Mia OUT, Sumon Reza IN

Biplo Ahamad OUT, Sohel Rana IN

65' Bangladesh change

2021-10-04T12:27:11Z

Mohammad Ibrahim OUT, Mahbubur Rahman Sufil IN

From defense to attack

2021-10-04T12:25:01Z

Bangladesh still relying on counters

Topu Barman charging out from the back with Miah for support. It's gone wide on the left with a little intervention from Bose. Barman delivers across goalmouth and Sana controls the ball for Gurpreet to claim.

63' India substitution

2021-10-04T12:23:23Z

Udanta comes off as Rahim Ali comes on.

61' Double save

2021-10-04T12:21:52Z

by the Bangladesh goalkeeper

Anirudh first blocks Manvir's shot. The rebound falling for Chhetri who lays the ball for Udanta on his right, and the latter's attempt at goal is also kept at bay.

59' That's it for Liston anyway

2021-10-04T12:19:59Z

He is replaced by Lalengmawia (Apuia).

Miah, moments ago, had done well to turn his marker in Bheke before his shot from the edge of the box was blocked well by Glan Martins

Liston left surprised for a moment

2021-10-04T12:17:45Z

M.M.H. Alshamrani mistakenly had flashed the red to Colaco who was on the receiving end of the foul until the referee from Saudi Arabia realised his mistake.

54' RED CARD

2021-10-04T12:15:39Z

Bangladesh down to 10 men

Bishwanath Ghosh gets a straight red as he was the last man defending Liston Colaco who caught him off guard from around him. One for the team.

Bangladesh miss!

2021-10-04T12:14:54Z

Rakib Hossain wasn't able to direct Saad Uddin's cross on target

Second half resumes

2021-10-04T12:07:04Z

One change for India

The second half gets underway with Thapa making way for Brandon

Half-time: Bangladesh 0-1 India

2021-10-04T11:48:38Z

Not too many chances created in the first half with India converting off one of couple of their openings. Not a performance up to the liking of Igor Stimac, however, losing the ball on quite a few occasions but pretty dominant overall otherwise. They started playing with a little bit more fuidity towards the end of the half.

Bangladesh have been more reliant on counterattacks. Oscar Bruzon, who has taken over from Jamie Day ahead of the tournament, has evidently asked his his side to keep the ball as much as they can. They do need to create better openings for themselves in order to stay in contention for a result from the tie.
 

Udanta Singh Bangladesh India SAFF Championship 2021
AIFF Media

40' Gurpreet's diving save

2021-10-04T11:41:32Z

Gurpreet dives full length to his left to block Biplo Ahamed's attempt of finding the far post from the left off a quick counter-attack by Bangladesh.

Liston did ask for a save from Anisur minutes earlier as well, when the ATK Mohun Bagan attacker shot straight at the rival goalkeeper.

38' CHHETRIIII

2021-10-04T11:39:33Z

A direct shot at goal by Chhetri with his left foot a couple of yards outside the box. Forces a save from Anisur for a corner.

Pele's record in sight

2021-10-04T11:37:09Z

Chhetri is one short of equaling it

India's Sunil Chhetri has now scored his 76th international goals and is now just one strike short of equalling Brazilian legend Pele's record of 77 goals. 

Read more

26' Who else but Chhetri

2021-10-04T11:27:42Z

India take the lead

Pritam Kotal releasing Udanta on the right flank who cuts back a pass for Chhetri. The Indian skipper blasts the ball past Anisur Rahman in the Bangladesh goal.
 
Sunil Chhetri Nepal India International Friendly 2021
AIFF Media

Nearly a blunder

2021-10-04T11:22:59Z

Bheke attempts to intercept a cross from the left with Miah charging in behind the Indian defender who for a moment loses control on the first touch but the ball luckily comes off his other foot for a corner that India averts

Bangladesh playing at home?

2021-10-04T11:10:44Z

The support in the stands could well suggest that Bangladesh are as good as playing at home. Their every forward move is cheered. Sana had to prevent Matin Miah from latching on to a cross from the left on the last occasion.

Not much created by the Indian contingent in attack, other than perhaps Liston Colaco's delivery from the right wing cleared away by Bishwanath Ghosh.

KICK-OFF!

2021-10-04T11:01:50Z

Bangladesh vs India is underway

It's kick-off in Male. Bangladesh in green and India in blue.

Can India start with a win?

2021-10-04T10:53:40Z

Bangladesh edged out Sri Lanka 1-0, whereas in the second match of Matchday 1, Nepal beat Maldives by the same scoreline. Can India move to the top of the group with a better win today?

India bench

2021-10-04T10:52:20Z

India subs: Seriton, Apuia, Brandon, Farukh, Dheeraj, Jeakson, Yasir, Mandar, Sahal, Suresh, Rahim, Vishal.

India's SAFF Championship 2021 opener

2021-10-04T10:39:49Z

Bangladesh vs India

Hello and welcome to the live updates of the SAFF Championship 2021 clash between Bangladesh and India at the National Football Stadium in Male, Maldives.