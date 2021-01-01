Live Blog

Ballon d'Or 2021 LIVE: Messi, Lewandowski, Ronaldo & football's stars in running for top individual award

Join GOAL for live coverage of the 2021 Ballon d'Or, where the likes of Lionel Messi, Robert Lewandowski, Karim Benzema and more will look to get their hands on the award

Lionel Messi Ballon d'Or 2019
Ranking countdown has begun! ⏳

2021-11-29T15:42:01.233Z

And the first confirmed rankings are....

=2️⃣9️⃣Cesar Azpilicueta

= 2️⃣9️⃣ Luka Modric

Ballon d'Or 2021 Power Rankings

2021-11-29T15:35:18.000Z

So the big question is: who is going to win?

It's been one of the tighest battles for years, but of course Lionel Messi is still well in the mix. However, Robert Lewandowski - who would surely have won in 2020 had there been an award - has maintained incredible consistency for Bayern Munich.

Then, of course, there is the European Championship and Champions League winner Jorginho, whose midfield machinations helped Italy and Chelsea to glory this year.

Check out GOAL's Ballon d'Or Power Rankings!

It's Ballon d'Or day! 🏆⚽️🙌

2021-11-29T15:30:00.000Z

The Ballon d'Or is one of the most prestigious individual awards in football and it is back for 2021, having been cancelled in 2020.

Some of the biggest names in the game, past and present, have descended on Paris for today's award ceremony, which will crown the best male and female players in the past year.

Lionel Messi is looking to add a record seventh Ballon d'Or to his collection, but the Paris Saint-Germain forward faces stiff competition from the likes of Robert Lewandowski, Jorginho and Karim Benzema. Cristiano Ronaldo, Kylian Mbappe and Neymar are among the starts in the running so it is certainly a packed field.

GOAL will bring you all the latest news and updates from the ceremony, including the winners of both the men's and women's awards, as well as the players who win the Kopa Trophy and the Yashin Award.

Stay tuned!