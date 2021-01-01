ATK Mohun Bagan 2-1 NorthEast United: Roy Krishna stars as the Mariners go through to the final

FULL-TIME
Bagan 2-1 NorthEast
It is ATK Mohun Bagan who will face Mumbai City in the final of the 2020-21 season of the Indian Super League. The top two teams in the points table will contest for the trophy on Saturday.
David Williams broke the deadlock in the first half and Manvir Singh doubled the lead after the break. Suhair's header late in the game was nothing more than a consolation for a distraught NorthEast who suffered their first defeat under Khalid Jamil.
82 - MACHADO FAILS FROM THE SPOT!
Bagan 2-1 NorthEastMachado steps up for the spot-kick but ends up sending the ball into the stands! What a miss!
81 - PENALTY TO NORTHEAST!
75 - SUHAIR SCORES!
Bagan 2-1 NorthEastLambot knocks a header to the far post from a corner-kick but Arindam makes a mess and fails to punch the ball away. The ball hits the post and falls into the path of Suhair who heads in! Game on!
68 - MANVIR SINGH!
Bagan 2-0 NorthEastIt's Krishna once again that sets up the goal - NorthEast has had no answer to the questions posed by the Fijian tonight. He finds Manvir in space on the right flank. The Indian forward cuts inside and fires a wonderful effort past the keeper to double Mariners' lead!
62 - What a chance!
57 - Shot!
47 - CHANCE!
SECOND-HALF
ATK Mohun Bagan 1-0 NorthEast UnitedOnly Mumbai City had a better goal-conversion ratio than NorthEast during the league stage. Can they convert their chances against the best defence in ISL this season? Let's find out, with 45 minutes to go in this semi-final fixture.
HALF-TIME
ATK Mohun Bagan 1-0 NorthEast UnitedThe playoff specialist David Williams has scored the opening goal in the second leg with much more action to come, surely, in the second half!
38 - WILLIAMS SCORES!
ATK Mohun Bagan 1-0 NorthEast UnitedOnce again, it is David Williams who has broken the deadlock - four minutes after he had done the same in the first leg. Krishna plays an accurate through ball into the path of Williams who uses a neat first touch to take the ball away from Mashoor and sot home!
37 - Krishna again!
27 - Krishna shoots!
23 - Machado!
19 - Good chance for Lenny
16 - Sylla takes on Bagan defence
5 - CHANCE AGAIN!
3 - CHANCE!
KICK-OFF!
Bagan 0-0 NorthEastATK Mohun Bagan and NorthEast United have won one game in the three meetings so far in ISL. The winner of today's game will face Mumbai City in the final of the seventh season of the ISL. Let's GO!
Roy Krishna remains the 'Danger Man'
Team news!
Jhingan and Tiri back for the #Mariners
Big game alert!
Bagan vs NorthEastIdrissa Sylla's late, late goal helped NorthEast United score an important equaliser after David Williams' first-half strike left them trailing for most of the game. The Bagan defence stood strong for most of that game but they will need to do it again in the second leg against the motivated Highlanders who are unbeaten under Khalid Jamil.