ATK Mohun Bagan 2-1 NorthEast United: Roy Krishna stars as the Mariners go through to the final

Bagan 2-1 NorthEast

It is ATK Mohun Bagan who will face Mumbai City in the final of the 2020-21 season of the Indian Super League. The top two teams in the points table will contest for the trophy on Saturday.

David Williams broke the deadlock in the first half and Manvir Singh doubled the lead after the break. Suhair's header late in the game was nothing more than a consolation for a distraught NorthEast who suffered their first defeat under Khalid Jamil.