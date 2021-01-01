Live Blog

ATK Mohun Bagan 1-0 Bengaluru FC: Follow the 2021 AFC Cup action LIVE

Roy Krishna put the Mariners ahead as the two Indian outfits kick off Group D of the 2021 AFC Cup...

Updated
HALF-TIME: ATK Mohun Bagan 1-0 Bengaluru FC

2021-08-18T11:47:52Z

Hugo Boumous has a brilliant first half

ATK Mohun Bagan have dominated the first half over Bengaluru FC, in particular with the performance of Hugo Boumous who nearly created the opener in the opening 25 minutes before eventually delivering the goods for a familiar name in Roy Krishna on the scoresheet. Sunil Chhetri was barely found in action for the Blues with players like Udanta Singh looking a bit off colour while there was nothing Gurpreet Singh Sandhu could have done for the goal besides a couple of saves before it.

40' ROY SCORES!

2021-08-18T11:41:17Z

ATK Mohun Bagan have taken the lead

Superb presence of mind with his delicate change of direction just in front of the formidable Gurpreet as Bose headed a Boumous flag-kick goalward. That last touch made all the difference it needed to make in the Mariners finally taking the lead.

Bengaluru looking rusty

2021-08-18T11:35:18Z

A bit of an uncharactaristic clearance by Rathi but Udanta not able to take advantage as his poke for Jayesh is a bit too heavy

Gurpreet has to stay alert

2021-08-18T11:33:17Z

Third crucial save of the match

Good movements between Boumous and Krishna - the latter doing well inside the box and set up the Frenchman in return. The Bengaluru custodian keeping the Blues in this for now. ATK Mohun Bagan are certainly looking the better of the two teams so far.

30' Williams tests Gurpreet

2021-08-18T11:30:58Z

David Williams making the best with the space in store and takes aim at goal but Gurpreet has it covered again. The Blues could have seen something from one of their setpieces a while ago, where Alan Costa was quite close to Cleiton Silva's delivery in the box as Amrinder claimed it.

Roy oh Roy!

2021-08-18T11:22:57Z

Boumous brilliance

What a goal that could have been. Boumous working his way on the right flank and somehow landing the ball to Krishna on the far side. Just a tad bit close to Gurpreet. A nice long ball.

21' Gurpreet blocks out Boumous

2021-08-18T11:22:07Z

Hugo Boumous made way for himself, moving past one, two and three Bengaluru players to line-up the shot on his left foot but rival goalkeeper Gurpreet Singh Sandhu is right behind it. 

No clear chance as yet

2021-08-18T11:14:37Z

Both clubs have been stringing in a couple of good passes in the middle. Bengaluru, however, a bit guilty of giving the ball away a bit too easily as Sunil Chhetri is yet to get in the thick of the action.

On the other side, Hugo Boumous is so far forced to drop down and help the ball forward which in a way doesn't directly help in the Mariners' attacking intent with Roy Krishna trying to hold the ball as much as possible.

Who is filling in for Jhingan?

2021-08-18T11:10:09Z

With Sandesh Jhingan's move to Croatian top tier side HNK Sibenik, how well do you think will players like Sumit Rathi and Deepak Tangri fill in the void?

Although playing a bit of a deeper role in the middle, Tangri has shown a bit of a physical presence already in this clash as he took on Cleiton Silva, while the youngster is also capable of playing at the back. Meanwhile, Rathi will be looking for a lot more action than last season this time around.

Good start on the evening

2021-08-18T11:02:46Z

ATK Mohun Bagan won an early free-kick a few yards out of the box with David Williams and Hugo Boumous getting involved while Bengaluru new signing Jayesh Rane had a go at the other side but not on target.

KICK-OFF

2021-08-18T11:00:23Z

ATK Mohun Bagan in their traditional green and maroon stripes

The Blues in white kick things off at the Maldives national football stadium

Here's how the bench looks

2021-08-18T10:57:59Z

ATKMB subs: Arindam, Avilash, Bidyananda, Sahil, Liston, Engson, Ricky, Kiyan, Mehta, Abhishek.

BFC subs: Ralte, Pratik, Muirang, Ajith, Parag, Danish, Rohit, Bidashagar, Sivasakthi.

TEAM NEWS

2021-08-18T10:57:10Z

Amrinder Singh, Deepak Tangri, Hugo Boumous make their ATKMB debut

Making it through the playoffs

2021-08-18T10:47:38Z

Jayesh Rane’s 25th-minute strike in Bengaluru FC's playoff tie against Club Eagles of Maldives on Sunday have earned the Blues a spot in Group D of the 2021 AFC Cup.

After a third-place finish in the 2019-20 ISL league stage handed them a place in the qualifiers of the competition, the Blues started off with a 5-0 win against Nepal Army back in April. Bengaluru now kick-off their group stage run with a clash against ATK Mohun Bagan.

The first appearance for ATK Mohun Bagan in Asia

2021-08-18T10:45:34Z

ATK Mohun Bagan got a direct berth in the group stage of second-tier Asian club competition with Mohun Bagan's 2019-20 I-League title triumph, and following the merger between ATK and Mohun Bagan ahead of the last season wherein ATK Mohun Bagan plied their trade in the Indian Super League (ISL) as a new entity.

The Blues join the Mariners

2021-08-18T10:44:49Z

Bengaluru FC's 1-0 win over Club Eagles of Maldives in 2021 AFC Cup play-offs on Sunday have placed the Blues in Group D alongside ATK Mohun Bagan (India), Bashundhara Kings (Bangladesh) and Maziya S&RC (Maldives).