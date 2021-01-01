Al Wahda 0-0 FC Goa LIVE: Follow the AFC Champions League action as it happens

Confusion in the Goa box
2021-04-17T15:51:14Z
A uncharacteristic mistake by Glan to give away the ball, picked by Omar but unable to find a clear opportunity to unleash a shot until Matavz is deemed guilty of an elbow in the back of Ivan
OH, SAVE!!
2021-04-17T15:49:47Z
Dheeraj at the right placeKhalil Ibrahim does well to keep the ball in place on the right and whips in an inch-perfect cross for the waiting Omar Khrbin who but headed straight into the hands of FC Goa goalkeeper Dheeraj Singh
Al Wahda attempt
2021-04-17T15:48:48Z
Pimenta heads into the ground off the corner and wide
Matar vs Ivan
2021-04-17T15:47:14Z
Penalty callThe battle between the two continues on the pitch as Matar claims that he was brought down by Ivan who is convinced that he got a touch off the ball, and so does the referee. Corner for Al Wahda
OFF THE POST!!
2021-04-17T15:44:54Z
Goa so closeDevendra almost making an immediate impact by being involved in the move that sees Brandon eventually hit the upright after Ortiz was warded off from taking a shot
FC Goa change
2021-04-17T15:44:16Z
First change by Juan FerrandoDevendra comes in place of Ishan
Ortiz still struggling in attack
2021-04-17T15:37:12Z
A nice lob by Bedia for Ortiz. The flag stayed down but the latter wasn't able to get past his marker in Pimenta despite two or three attempt to turn him
Second half resumes
2021-04-17T15:34:18Z
No changes at the change of endsCan FC Goa create better opportunities in attack in this half or will Al Wahda break through the Goans' resolute defense?
HALF-TIME: Al Wahda 0, FC Goa 0
2021-04-17T15:20:20Z
FC Goa's James Donachie and Al Wahda's Lee Myung-joo have been on top of their games in their respective backlines
Four minutes added on
2021-04-17T15:15:59Z
FC Goa have managed to keep the game nil-nil against Al Wahda
Dheeraj in control
2021-04-17T15:14:26Z
The FC Goa custodian has made a couple of vital saves the last coming against a shot by Tim Matavz as Dheeraj manages to effect the block
Goa doing well defensively
2021-04-17T14:59:08Z
It may be recalled that Al Wahda coach Henk ten Cate had mentioned the names of Ivan, Donachie, Bedia and Glan ahead of the tie and the quad have so far lived up to their expectations, defensively, in this match-up
Al Wahda attack
2021-04-17T14:53:56Z
Dheeraj savesAl Wahda earn a corner after a flurry of chances in the Goa box, eventually blocked out by Ivan for a corner. Fares Jumaa gets a free header from the flag-kick but it's straight at Dheeraj
Overpowered
2021-04-17T14:50:02Z
But Goa have a cornerA long ball by Bedia for Ortiz on the left. Outpowered by Lucas Pimenta but also has the last touch
Matar has his eyes on Ivan
2021-04-17T14:47:54Z
Ivan Gonzalez cleverly letting the ball roll out for a goalkick as Matar was vying closely for the second ball. The Al Wahda star was a while ago noticed looking at the back of Ivan's shirt
Al Wahda substitute
2021-04-17T14:43:04Z
That calls for a forced subsitutionMansoor Al Harbi is set to come on in place of his injured team-mate who goes off with a bandaged head
Abdullah to be stretchered off
2021-04-17T14:40:19Z
Hurt his headA momentary pause in play after a clash of heads between Glan Martins and Abdullah Salmeen
Goa on the money
2021-04-17T14:37:02Z
Ortiz has earned a free-kick moments after Donachie made a crucial interception in Goa's box and Ivan now earning the Gaurs a corner
First scare
2021-04-17T14:35:27Z
A sloppy clearance by Dheeraj and there were calls for penalty by Al Wahda as Matar went down to a challenge of Donachie at the edge of the box. Play on says the referee
First intent by FC Goa
2021-04-17T14:32:31Z
A cross in by Ortiz and Ishan under pressure but yet makes a good attempt to connect to it, goes wide
Kick-off
2021-04-17T14:30:51Z
It's FC Goa's second round clash against Al Wahda in Group E of the AFC Champions League 2021
Al Wahda XI
2021-04-17T14:17:23Z
📝* إليكم قائمة البداية لمواجهة فريق "FC GOA" الهندي في بطولة @theAFCCL_ar.#WAHDALive pic.twitter.com/StUbeLchoJ— AlWahda FC نادي الوحدة (@AlWahdaFCC) April 17, 2021
TEAM NEWS
2021-04-17T14:13:23Z
FC Goa registered a 0-0 draw against Al-Rayyan with this line-up
An unchanged team for FC Goa against Al Wahda tonight 👊#FCGoaInAsia #ACL2021 pic.twitter.com/B8LWUf3EGF— Goal India (@Goal_India) April 17, 2021
FC Goa in Asia!
2021-04-17T11:50:52Z
The third match of the 2021 AFC Champions League Group E sees Indian Super League (ISL) club FC Goa take on UAE-based club Al Wahda at the Jawaharlal Nehru Stadium in Fatorda