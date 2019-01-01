Live Blog

Afcon 2019 Live Blog: Mali take on Mauritania, Angola hold Tunisia and Bafana Bafana lose to Cote d'Ivoire

Tunisia and Angola shared the spoils, while Bafana went down to Cote d'Ivoire. Our live Afcon 2019 coverage continues with Mali facing Mauritania now

Mali v Mauritania

2019-06-24T19:41:28Z

Goal brings you the live coverage of Mali vs Mauritania

Mali and Mauritania are in action for Monday's third match. Follow the action on Goal right now! 

FULL-TIME

2019-06-24T18:51:34Z

As predicted earlier, another draw between Tunisia and Angola. It ends 1-1 here, meaning both sides have to settle for a share of the spoils. 

Tunisia's Afcon wins

2019-06-24T18:47:48Z

Tunisia have won nine of their last 12 Afcon matches. Given their pedigree, a draw here would feel like a loss. 

Less than two minutes to go

2019-06-24T18:46:19Z

It looks like we will have a third consecutive draw between Angola and Tunisia. While both sides are trying to push for that elusive goal, their defences are solid and not willing to give anything away.  

CHANCE FOR TUNISIA

2019-06-24T18:41:19Z

Khazri finds some space to take a shot outside the box, but his effort goes inches wide of Cabaca's goal. The Angola goalkeeper looks to have had that covered anyway. It remains 1-1. 

Head-to-head

2019-06-24T18:35:41Z

Angola have never beaten Tunisia in any of the two nations' six matches since 1980. Tunisia won three while the other three matches ended in draws. 

However, the previous two matches between the two sides ended in draws, and that was 11 years ago. 

GOOOOOAAAAALLLL!!!

2019-06-24T18:29:03Z

Angola grab the equaliser after a gift from Mustapha. The Tunisian goalkeeper parried the ball back to play following a tame shot by Mateus, and Djalma said 'thank you' by slotting the ball into an empty net. Game on! 

 

 

KECHRIDA SHOOTS!!!

2019-06-24T18:22:37Z

Both teams appear to have packed their defence. Tunisia get their chance to test the goalkeeper from range, but Kechrida's effort goes wide. He was no way going to beat Bango from that range.  

FAN ANALYSIS

2019-06-24T18:15:02Z

Angola restricted to playing long balls

2019-06-24T17:40:10Z

Tunisia have 11 players behind the ball as Angola struggle to breach their defence. The Antelopes of Angola are now playing long balls forward in an attempt to catch their opponents on a counter.  

GOOOOOOOOAAAAALLLLL!!!

2019-06-24T17:35:04Z

A beautifully taken penalty by Tunisia captain M'Sakni as he fires his side into the lead.  

PENALTY!!

2019-06-24T17:34:19Z

Troco brings Sliti down inside the ball! 

Predictions?

2019-06-24T17:31:19Z

Overall appearance at Afcon finals

2019-06-24T17:27:21Z

Overall, Tunisia have appeared 19 times at Afcon finals, including the 2019 edition, while Angola have appeared eight times.

Egypt is the nation with most Afcon appearances (24) followed by Cote d'Ivoire at 23.  

DJALMA SHOOTS!!

2019-06-24T17:20:52Z

Angola keep their Tunisians on their toes with a great team move outside the box, and Djalma strikes from distance but he skies his attempt. A very promising start for both teams. 

Tunisia at Afcon finals

2019-06-24T17:14:25Z

Tunisia have been to every Afcon tournament since 1994. They are one of the consistent African nations in terms of qualifying for the Afcon finals. 

CHANCE!!

2019-06-24T17:04:23Z

Sliti is played through on goal but he's surrounded by two Angolan defenders, and he finds it difficult to take a shot from inside the box. Good recovery by the Antelopes of Angola. 

Angola starting XI vs Tunisia

2019-06-24T16:58:55Z

Tunisia starting XI vs Angola

2019-06-24T16:51:13Z

Tunisia v Angola

2019-06-24T16:41:46Z

Our live coverage of Monday's Afcon 2019 action continues

Our focus is now on the Tunisia v Angola match. Both sides are already warming up and getting ready for the encounter... 

FULL-TIME

2019-06-24T16:22:09Z

We've come to the end of our first match this evening. Bafana Bafana have gone down to Cote d'Ivoire in what was a very tough encounter for Stuart Baxter's side. 

Kodjia's goal was enough at the end of the day, and the Ivorians would be happy with the three points.  

Time running out for Bafana

2019-06-24T16:19:07Z

We are into stoppage time, and it doesn't look like Bafana will come back here... 

CLOSE!!

2019-06-24T16:16:51Z

Pepe curls his free-kick into the top corner but Williams does brilliantly to tip the ball over the crossbar. What a save! 

FREE-KICK COTE D'IVOIRE

2019-06-24T16:15:47Z

Mkhwanazi gives away a cheap free-kick outside their box after bringing down Pepe. 

PENALTY APPEAL FOR BAFANA!!

2019-06-24T16:12:59Z

Bafana fans out in the stands appeal for a penalty as Veldwijk goes down inside the box, but the referee waves play on. Stuart Baxter is also not happy with the referee's decision.

Lars Veldwijk on standby

2019-06-24T16:09:18Z

Lars is about to come on for Bafana Bafana. It looks like Lebo Mothiba will make way for him. Bafana are still trailing Cote d'Ivoire. 

Twitter reacts to Bafana conceding a goal

2019-06-24T16:01:56Z

GOOOOOOAAAAALLLL!!!

2019-06-24T15:52:17Z

Cote d'Ivoire score!! Some sloppy defending by Bafana allow Kodjia to slot the ball past Williams and fire his side into the lead! 1-0 Cote d'Ivoire. 

A defence-splitting pass was played to the left-hand side of the pitch, before Cote d'Ivoire played a cross into the Bafana box, and Kodjia had all the time in the world to trap and beat Williams. 

Yellow card for Gradel

2019-06-24T15:47:43Z

What are fans saying on Facebook?

2019-06-24T15:40:01Z

Second-half kicks off

2019-06-24T15:33:11Z

We are back underway... 

HALF-TIME ANALYSIS

2019-06-24T15:24:29Z

2019-06-24T15:22:09Z

HALF-TIME

2019-06-24T15:17:53Z

The first 45 minutes ends in a goalless draw. A very compact game so far with both sides giving nothing away. Cote d'Ivoire had to great chances to score, but they couldn't take their chances. 

Bafana, on the other hand, haven't really threatened the Ivorians. Lebo Mothiba looked flat while Percy Tau hasn't been able to perform to the best of his ability. 

 

WATCH: SA's Sport Min Nathi Mthethwa addressed Bafana earlier

2019-06-24T15:16:22Z

WILLIAMS MAKES A GREAT SAVE!!

2019-06-24T15:01:54Z

Oh my word! Cote d'Ivoire beat the offside trap and get behind the Bafana defence, but Kodjia, despite doing well to control the ball inside the box, fires his volley straight at Williams, who positioned himself to make a great save! What a superb save! 

PEPE HITS THE WOODWORK

2019-06-24T15:00:16Z

Pepe steps up to take a free-kick in a promising area and it hits the crossbar with Williams well-beaten. What a chance! 

Mothiba yellow

2019-06-24T14:58:11Z

Lebo Mothiba is Bafana's first player to be booked this afternoon. He has looked out of depth so far. 

 

CLOSE!!

2019-06-24T14:55:14Z

Bafana's real chance of the match as Hlatshwayo powers his header wide from Hlanti's cross. The Cote d'Ivoire defence took the foot off the gas there and allowed Bafana to get inside their penalty area.  

Which Bafana players survived from Afcon 2013?

2019-06-24T14:48:29Z

Dean Furman and Thulani Serero were part of the Bafana squad that took part in the 2013 Afcon tournament on home soil. They are the only two players that kept their places in the team from that squad. 

Ibrahim Kamara: In his own words

2019-06-24T14:46:04Z

Cote d'Ivoire head coach Ibrahim Kamara admitted in his pre-match conference that the Elephants need to solve their defensive problems ahead of the Bafana Bafana match. Have they done? Only time will tell.

Read the full interview here

Serey Die tries his luck

2019-06-24T14:43:13Z

The Elephants are looking good in the final third as Serey Die tries his luck from distance. However, he blasts his attempt over the crossbar. 

Kick-off

2019-06-24T14:30:09Z

We are underway at Al Salam Stadium... 

National Anthems

2019-06-24T14:24:39Z

Now for the singing of the National Anthems... 

Percy Tau's profile: Who is Bafana's star player?

2019-06-24T14:18:12Z

2019-06-24T14:16:00Z

Goal picked five Bafana Bafana players we believe would be key for this encounter. 

As expected, Percy Tau is in that list... 

 

TEAM NEWS

2019-06-24T14:13:22Z

Stuart Baxter announced his starting line-up for this encounter earlier today. Let's take a look at who's in and who's out...

 

Hello Africa!

2019-06-24T14:10:19Z

Hi everyone, welcome to today's live blog. Goal is bringing you South Africa against Cote d'Ivoire from Al Salam Stadium. I am Ernest Makhaya, and I will be guiding you through every action. We will get to see what football fans on social media are saying about the game.