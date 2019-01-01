Live Blog

Afcon 2019 Live Blog: Madagascar and Congo DR lock horns in Last 16

Updated
Comments()
BackpagePix

HALF-TIME

2019-07-07T16:47:11Z

We have come to the end of the first-half and it's Madagascar 1-1 Congo DR. An exciting start for both sides, the two sides never really threatened each other in the final 15 minutes of the game. 

Madagascar have really been impressive

2019-07-07T16:39:55Z

Madagascar isn't playing games...

2019-07-07T16:31:52Z

Three goals for Bakambu at this year's Afcon

2019-07-07T16:23:10Z

The Congo DR striker has now scored three goals at this year's final. What a start for both teams, and the momentum is now with Congo DR. 

GOOOOOOOOOOOOAAAAALL!!!

2019-07-07T16:21:38Z

Cedric Bakambu draws Congo DR level with a close-range attempt after getting behind the Madagascar box. 1-1 it is at the Alexandria Stadium.

A brilliant goal by Amada!

2019-07-07T16:11:27Z

GOOOOOOOOOOOOOOAAAAALLLL!!!!

2019-07-07T16:08:51Z

AMADA FIRES MADAGASCAR INTO THE LEAD!!! A great team move by the Malagasy on the near side as Andriatsima holds on to the ball and allows his teammates to penetrate the Congo DR defence. The ball eventually falls for Amada who unleashes a rocket into the top corner. What a start! What a goal! 

Join the conversation on social media

2019-07-07T16:08:12Z

Madagascar v Congo DR: The numbers

2019-07-07T16:02:22Z

Kick-off

2019-07-07T16:00:00Z

We are underway in Alexandria...

Madagascar or Congo DR?

2019-07-07T15:59:09Z

Now for the singing of National Anthems

2019-07-07T15:53:09Z

The two teams are getting ready to sing their National Anthems.... 

Hello Africa!

2019-07-07T15:37:20Z

Hi everyone, welcome to our today's live coverage of Afcon 2019. I am Ernest Makhaya, and I will be your host again tonight. Our first match is between Madagascar and Congo DR. Stay tuned. 