GOOOOOOAAAAALLL!!!
Kick-off
Starting XI: Kenya v Tanzania
LINE UP | The starting XI for the upcoming match #KENTAN #TotalAFCON2019 pic.twitter.com/eEnmJm080v— CAF (@CAF_Online) June 27, 2019
Players arrival
Here they are! #HarambeeStars and #TaifaStars players are in the house... 🎉#KENTAN #TotalAFCON2019 pic.twitter.com/XYxNu6LoG4— CAF (@CAF_Online) June 27, 2019
The dressing rooms
Quick look on the dressing room before the anticipated game 👕👀#TotalAFCON2019 pic.twitter.com/8tBQCUFLKb— CAF (@CAF_Online) June 27, 2019
Kenya v Tanzania
Congratulations to Algeria!!
It's official!! #LesFennecs booked their place to the next round🔥🔥#TotalAFCON2019 pic.twitter.com/iWffehuqjp— CAF (@CAF_Online) June 27, 2019
Who had the better game?
STATS | Check out the full-time stats! Which team had the better overall performance? #TotalAFCON2019 #SENALG pic.twitter.com/PQVZFtC2l5— CAF (@CAF_Online) June 27, 2019
FULL-TIME
It's all over at the 30 June Stadium. Algeria are through to the knockout stages with this win. A hard-fought win for the Algerians to be honest. However, they worked for it. Senegal should be disappointed with this result as they now have to win their final group match to go through.
FULL TIME | Senegal - Algeria 0-1 #TotalAFCON2019 #SENALG pic.twitter.com/l9ZEGnZ7tA— CAF (@CAF_Online) June 27, 2019
How would you rate the referee's performance?
What is wrong with these refs, clear pen against Algeria, he needs to go to Specsavers 👓— Jake (@jakekeshun) June 27, 2019
This ref Senegal vs Algeria must be investigated. Fifa decides before a tournament how to arrange format so a certain group get through. #AFCON19— Gavin (@GavKinn) June 27, 2019
I wouldn't be surprised if they say this ref was paid by Algeria #SENALG— THAPELO (@Deepkid_ZA) June 27, 2019
MBOLHI SAVES THE DAY!
Twitter reaction
#SENALG algeria are not joking...ooo— Chukwudi Adindu (@Chukstaker) June 27, 2019
algeria could’ve easily just had a second🤦♂️— Kuba 〄 (@ftblkubicek) June 27, 2019
Senegal trying hard, Algeria are strong here— Aphendulwe Ndzunge (@Aphendulwe07) June 27, 2019
Five minutes to go for Senegal to rescue a point
WHAT A SAVE BY MBOLHI!!
PENALTY APPEAL FOR SENEGAL!!!
MAHREZ!!! CLOSE!!
Mbolhi warned by the referee
WATCH: Belaili's goal against Senegal courtesy of SuperSport
Look at what it means to the coach 🔥🙌— SuperSport ⚽️🏆 (@SuperSportTV) June 27, 2019
🇸🇳 0-1 🇩🇿
Algeria break the deadlock against Senegal early in the second-half.#TotalAFCON2019 pic.twitter.com/R1VrFzIEfy
How is Africa reacting to the game so far?
Cheikh Kouyate's presence at the back is a big advantage for Algeria.— Amoah Kofi (@Milikykophy) June 27, 2019
Hugely exploited, as well as N'Diaye, whose role is tightly tracked by Bannacer.
We can’t even put any pressure on small Algeria, but we’re supposed to be number 1— Malal Pré Sow (@malalpre) June 27, 2019
I'm watching #SENALG, beautiful goal by Algeria.— Augusta Uzomah (GlobalGoals) (@augustaugo1) June 27, 2019
Africa has got great talents
Who's watching#AFCON2019
SPOTTED: OUSMANE DEMBELE
Spotted. Barcelona's Ousmane Dembele here for the Senegal v Algeria game. #SENALG #TotalAFCON2019 #FootballTogether pic.twitter.com/ayLlI0INoV— Kanyomozi District (@PatriqKanyomozi) June 27, 2019
GOOOOOOAAAAAALLLL!!!
GOOOOAAAL | Y. BELAILI scores a goal for Algeria. Senegal - Algeria 0-1 #TotalAFCON2019 #SENALG pic.twitter.com/gLZU8LCmbt— CAF (@CAF_Online) June 27, 2019
CHANCE FOR ALGERIA!!
The second-half is underway
Who will get the first goal?
First-half stats
STATS | Check out the first-half stats! #TotalAFCON2019 #SENALG pic.twitter.com/QH7UKv1sIL— CAF (@CAF_Online) June 27, 2019
HALF-TIME
HALF-TIME | Senegal - Algeria 0-0 #TotalAFCON2019 #SENALG pic.twitter.com/lfTnV9sYBb— CAF (@CAF_Online) June 27, 2019
Mendy goes down
Still goalless
Both teams are still locked at 0-0. Fans are waiting for that opening goal.
Algeria 🇩🇿 is on fire 🔥 you feel their goal is coming. #TotalAFCON2019 #AFCON2019— Fredrick Gyan-Mante (@Freddie_GH) June 27, 2019
CLOSE!!
Disappointing free-kick by Balde
ATAL YELLOW-CARDED!!
MANE SKIES HIS FREE-KICK!!
MANE IS BROUGHT DOWN
MAHREZ ON TARGET
Senegal have been the better side so far...
Senegal sniffing for the first goal in the early embers of the game, real sign strength. ##FootyAfcon #TotalAFCON2019 #AFCON2019— Fredrick Gyan-Mante (@Freddie_GH) June 27, 2019
Who will avoid Egypt in the Last 16?
Algeria vs Senegal. Loser likely to face Egypt in Last 16.— Lindelwe Moyo (@moyoli_) June 27, 2019
Winner will (likely) not meet Egypt until final.
Legendary Kalusha Bwalya is in the house
#Senegal vs #Algeria about to start. #TotalAfcon2019 pic.twitter.com/GtNDmD71ZT— Kalusha Bwalya (@KalushaPBwalya) June 27, 2019
SENEGAL WITH A CHANCE!
Kick-off
In his own words: Zinedine Zidane
#AFCON2019 . @realmadrid boss Zidane backs Algeria🇩🇿 for #TotalAFCON2019 glory. https://t.co/L9BKFqMwhp pic.twitter.com/cJ9MCjiYLH— Goal Ghana (@goal_ghana) June 25, 2019
Preview: Senegal v Algeria
Senegal vs Algeria: TV channel, live stream, squad news & preview https://t.co/pc4S5N4m3x pic.twitter.com/1gkRRMDl5e— Goal Ghana (@goal_ghana) June 27, 2019
In his own words: Senegal Sports Minister Matar Ba
Afcon 2019: They have Mahrez but we have Mane - Senegal Sports Minister Matar Ba https://t.co/D2bzlrIph0 pic.twitter.com/odBlyoaEtK— Goal South Africa (@GoalcomSA) June 26, 2019
Big Match Preview: Senegal v Algeria
Big Match Preview: Senegal🇸🇳 vs Algeria 🇩🇿— Goal South Africa (@GoalcomSA) June 27, 2019
A star studded line up is expected from both giants, but who will dominate this mammoth clash? #TotalAFCON2019 #AFCON2019 pic.twitter.com/lGaPx7QL8y
In his own words: Senegal coach Cisse
Afcon 2019: ‘There's no anti-Mahrez plan’ – Senegal coach Cisse https://t.co/uollkhiOZe pic.twitter.com/xlovWTWWkh— Goal South Africa (@GoalcomSA) June 27, 2019
WATCH: The warm-ups
First things first☝️Warm up for the fight🤜🔥🤛#SENALG #TotalAFCON2019 pic.twitter.com/Bv6E92cIsl— CAF (@CAF_Online) June 27, 2019
Starting XI: Senegal v Algeria
LINE UP | The starting XI for the upcoming match #SENALG #TotalAFCON2019 pic.twitter.com/zAWOgcpCN0— CAF (@CAF_Online) June 27, 2019
IN PICS: Senegal's dressing room
And here is the #TerangaLions 🦁 dressing rooms too...— CAF (@CAF_Online) June 27, 2019
#TotalAFCON2019 pic.twitter.com/FVZEMO6eG8
IN PICS: Algeria's dressing room
🇩🇿@lesverts dressing rooms😍#TotalAFCON2019 pic.twitter.com/LIskoV7Ynb— CAF (@CAF_Online) June 27, 2019
IN PICS: Players arrival
#LesFennecs and #TerangaLions arrive at the battle arena!🔥— CAF (@CAF_Online) June 27, 2019
#TotalAFCON2019 #SENALG pic.twitter.com/QfkqxsVSiC
Both teams are ready
Are you ready to feast your eyes on tonight's match! 🔥😍#TotalAFCON2019 #SENALG pic.twitter.com/tCFzqQZ6WG— CAF (@CAF_Online) June 27, 2019
Senegal v Algeria
Man of the match: Marco Ilaimaharitra
#TotalAFCON2019— CAF (@CAF_Online) June 27, 2019
And the winner of the Total Man of the Match is M. Ilaimaharitra!#MADBDI #FootballTogether pic.twitter.com/Prl0Jq7TVx
Full-time stats: Madagascar v Burundi
STATS | Check out the full-time stats! Which team had the better overall performance? #TotalAFCON2019 #MADBDI pic.twitter.com/BP20SbMzWi— CAF (@CAF_Online) June 27, 2019
Our Match Report
Madagascar 1 Burundi 0: Ilaimaharitra earns historic first AFCON win https://t.co/aJSHFOvuYV pic.twitter.com/RuCcu50rHn— Goal Nigeria (@GoalcomNigeria) June 27, 2019
FULL-TIME
JONATHAN DENIES THE GOALSCORER!!
ANOTHER CHANCE FOR MADAGASCAR!!
Madagascar stand a chance
Madagascar is second with 4 points in Group B after Marco Giving them a 1-0 lead at '76, Nigeria is leading with 6 points #AFCON2019 #MADBDI— AFCON 2019🇰🇪 (@punditlanguage) June 27, 2019
GOOOOOOOOOAAAAAALLLL!!!!
WHAT A STRIKE! WHAT A GOAL! Madagascar take the lead. Ilaimaharitra beats Jonathan with a curling free-kick from the edge of the box. 1-0 to Madagascar!
GOOOOAAAL | M. ILAIMAHARITRA scores a goal for Madagascar. Madagascar - Burundi 1-0 #TotalAFCON2019 #MADBDI pic.twitter.com/q7kQAffFqB— CAF (@CAF_Online) June 27, 2019
The momentum is indeed with Burundi
An improved second half from Burundi 🇧🇮 #Afcon2019— Felix Romark© (@FelixRomark) June 27, 2019
Burundi deserve to win this game— Uncle wa Kalorry (@TheLorriega) June 27, 2019
Slowly Madagascar and Burundi are working tirelessly to eliminate themselves from the tournament. Either need to score a game changer #AFCON2019— Sir Ngare (@ngareinnocent) June 27, 2019
GREAT SAVE BY ADRIEN
FISTON WITH A CHANCE!!!
Burundi in control now
Fans are also questioning Andrea's substitution...
Nicolas Dupuis, seleccionador malgache, ha sacado del campo a Andriamatsinoro en el 51’. Estaba siendo el mejor de los 22 futbolistas. Increíble. Lógico el mosqueo del atacante de Madagascar.— Germán Abril (@gerebit0) June 27, 2019
Coach e jesa madagascar— TshepoMogotsi (@mzebos8) June 27, 2019
Andrea substituted 😳😳😳😳— JASON SAGINI🇰🇪 (@Jason_Sagini) June 27, 2019
The excellect player for Madagascar in this game.
Is the coach okay or he confused???? #MADBUR#TotalAFCON2019#AFCON2019 #FootballTogether
Andrea out, Voavy in
Madagascar attacker Andrea is replaced and he's not happy with the technical team's decision. Andrea was surely Madagascar's best player in this game. What's the game plan now?
SUBSTITUTION | Madagascar: P. VOAVY comes in for C. ANDREA #TotalAFCON2019 #MADBDI pic.twitter.com/h6gb9tYxDH— CAF (@CAF_Online) June 27, 2019
The second-half is underway
We are now into the final 45 minutes of this game. Will there be a winner?
SECOND HALF | The second half of Madagascar - Burundi is underway! #TotalAFCON2019 #MADBDI pic.twitter.com/Jauw4PfcAp— CAF (@CAF_Online) June 27, 2019
Burundi make the first change
SUBSTITUTION | Burundi: E. SABUMUKAMA comes in for S. NAHIMANA #TotalAFCON2019 #MADBDI pic.twitter.com/mg1MaHo7Ps— CAF (@CAF_Online) June 27, 2019
This is how the first half ended
First-half stats
STATS | Check out the first-half stats! #TotalAFCON2019 #MADBDI pic.twitter.com/t6hTJj7lKq— CAF (@CAF_Online) June 27, 2019
HALF-TIME
ANDRIATSIMA WITH A CHANCE!!
Who will score the first goal?
One fan believes Saido Berahino will score the first goal of this encounter. Let's wait and see...
Saido Berahino to score first. Madagascar vs Burundi. Let’s goooooo!— James (@JamesLUFC) June 27, 2019
Madagascar have fans on social media
Madagascar dominating Burundi here. #MADBDI #Afcon2019— Colin NOT Collins (@ColinUdoh) June 27, 2019
Pretty free flowing, open game here pitting first timers Madagascar 🇲🇬 against Burundi 🇧🇮, skippered by misfit Saido Berahino, remember him? #CAN2019— Harambee Stars 🇰🇪 (@HarambeeSt) June 27, 2019
Madagascar vs Burundi is a very exciting game #AFCON2019— Ato Apronti (@ericato2) June 27, 2019
PENALTY? NO PENALTY
CHANCE FOR ANDREA!!
DOUBLE SAVE BY JONATHAN!
Good save by Nahimana to deny Andriamatsinoro. Madagascar having the upper hand in Alexandria. #MADBDI— Fisayo Dairo (@FisayoDairo) June 27, 2019
15 minutes gone
No real action...
Burundi Football Federation (@BurundiFF) will be keeping their fans updated
#Burundi Voici les 11 de départ des #Hirondelles que le seléctionneur des #Hirondelles a choisi pour affronter le #Madagascar à 16h30, heure de #Bujumbura#AFCON2019 pic.twitter.com/J9DvVyOY3U— F.F.B (@BurundiFF) June 27, 2019
Kick-off
KICK OFF | The match Madagascar - Burundi has started. Tune in now! #TotalAFCON2019 #MADBDI pic.twitter.com/lXapkkyKXl— CAF (@CAF_Online) June 27, 2019
In his own words: Burundi coach Niyungeko
Afcon 2019: Whoever wins the final game will qualify – Burundi coach Niyungeko https://t.co/CROoPbs4lz pic.twitter.com/etD6A1kbll— Goal South Africa (@GoalcomSA) June 26, 2019
This is how the teams warned up
Get your head in the game 🤜🤛#TotalAFCON2019 #MADBUR pic.twitter.com/xK5Hq3IIsr— CAF (@CAF_Online) June 27, 2019
Fan excitement
Anticipation + Excitement = 🔥😍 #TotalAFCON2019 #MADBUR pic.twitter.com/4NNNNZ8tOK— CAF (@CAF_Online) June 27, 2019
The dressing rooms
Dressing rooms ready ✅#MADBUR #TotalAFCON2019 pic.twitter.com/fgpAwMJ7xR— CAF (@CAF_Online) June 27, 2019
Starting XI: Madagascar v Burundi
LINE UP | The starting XI for the upcoming match #MADBDI #TotalAFCON2019 pic.twitter.com/hlQbw4nslv— CAF (@CAF_Online) June 27, 2019