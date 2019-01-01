Live Blog

Afcon 2019 Live Blog: Kenya and Senegal in with a chance, Morocco and Cote d'Ivoire advance, Bafana on the brink

Follow our coverage of all Group C matches as Kenya and Senegal need a draw to advance to the knockout stages. Goal has it LIVE!

Updated
Comments()
BackpagePix.

PENALTY SENEGAL!!

2019-07-01T19:28:20Z

Senegal are handed a penalty. A huge opportunity for Teranga Lions to take lead. 

CLOSE!!

2019-07-01T19:22:49Z

Senegal nearly breaks the deadlock through Niang, but his attempt is brilliantly saved by the goalkeeper before Kenya clear their lines. 

Tanzania v Algeria and Kenya v Senegal

2019-07-01T18:35:19Z

The final matches of Group C will also be LIVE on Goal!

The final matches of Group C will also be LIVE on Goal!

Twitter reaction

2019-07-01T18:03:58Z

GOOOOOOOOOOOAAAAALLLL!!!!

2019-07-01T17:50:13Z

Morocco break the hearts of South Africa with a goal as we approach the final minutes of the game. It's Boussoufa with a sublime finish to dent Bafana's dreams of advancing to the knockout stages. 

Bafana's game plan unclear?

2019-07-01T17:47:12Z

GOOOOOOOOOAAAAAALLLL!!!

2019-07-01T17:45:33Z

Cote d'Ivoire put the game beyond the Namibians with a fourth of the night. It's Cornet who puts the final nail in Namibia's coffin. 4-1 the scoreline. 

 

GOOOOOOOOOOAAAAAALLLLL!!

2019-07-01T17:41:23Z

Zaha restores Cote d'Ivoire's two-goal lead with a fine finish. The Elephants lead Namibia by 3-1. 

 

Ronwen Williams has been impressive

2019-07-01T17:30:20Z

GOOOOOOOOOOAAAAAALLLL!!!

2019-07-01T17:18:44Z

Cote d'Ivoire double their lead through a deflected Serey Die attempt. Namibia surely, going home after 90 minutes...

MKHIZE SHOOTS!!

2019-07-01T17:06:41Z

A good team move by Bafana outside the Moroccan box, and Mkhize is set up by Mokotjo on the right-hand side, and the full-back unleashes from that position. However, his attempt goes wide. A decent attempt by Mkhize. 

ANALYSIS

2019-07-01T16:52:29Z

GOOOOOOOOAAAAAAALLL!!!

2019-07-01T16:41:46Z

Gradel fires Cote d'Ivoire into the lead despite Namibia's dominance in the opening minutes of the half. 1-0 to Cote d'Ivoire. 

CHANCE FOR COTE D'IVOIRE!!

2019-07-01T16:38:18Z

What do fans make of SA v Morocco game so far?

2019-07-01T16:35:14Z

CLOSE!!

2019-07-01T16:34:49Z

Percy Tau finds some space on the edge of the box, and fires with his left towards goal, but the attempt goes wide of target. 

Will Namibia score first?

2019-07-01T16:28:04Z

Namibia giving Cote d'Ivoire a headache

2019-07-01T16:25:45Z

Head-to-head: South Africa v Morocco

2019-07-01T16:18:19Z

Bafana Bafana and Morocco have met five times in the past. South Africa won three while the other two matches ended in draws. 

Bafana don't have to win to go through. Here's why...

2019-07-01T16:13:44Z

A frantic start to the first half

2019-07-01T16:07:20Z

Corner for Bafana

2019-07-01T16:03:53Z

Hello Africa!

2019-07-01T15:43:12Z

Hi everyone, welcome to our live coverage Group D matches. Morocco take on South Africa while Cote d'Ivoire face Namibia in the final matches of this group. I am Ernest Makhaya, and I will be your host again tonight. 