Afcon 2019 Live Blog: Egypt host Zimbabwe in Group A's opening match

The 2019 Africa Cup of Nations (Afcon) tournament gets underway tonight! Follow the match between Egypt and Zimbabwe LIVE on Goal, including reaction!

Updated
SIBANDA TO THE RESCUE!!

2019-06-21T20:02:52Z

Egypt with two great chances to take the lead but Zimbabwe's goalkeeper Sibanda pulls off two stunning saves to keep his team in the game. Salah got the first chance to test Sibanda before the goalkeeper tipped Mohsen's header over the crossbar! 

And we are off!

2019-06-21T20:00:51Z

We are underway at the Cairo International Stadium.  

All the 24 teams taking part at this year's Afcon finals

2019-06-21T19:58:35Z

Let's remind of the 24 teams that will be taking part in this year's Afcon tournament in Egypt:  

Ed Dove's interview from Cairo International Stadium

2019-06-21T19:56:45Z

Teams enter the pitch

2019-06-21T19:54:17Z

Both sets of players are making their way onto the pitch to get ready for the singing of the National Anthems. We are just a few minutes away from kick-off!   

Head-to-head

2019-06-21T19:39:03Z

Egypt and Zimbabwe have met 14 times before. The Pharaohs have dominated this fixture with eight wins to Warriors' two while the other four matches ended in draws. Interestingly, the last time Zimbabwe beat Egypt was back on the 12th of September 1995. 

Hello Africa!!

2019-06-21T19:07:30Z

Good evening and welcome to Goal's Afcon 2019 Live Blog. I am Ernest Makhaya, and I will your host throughout the tournament, starting with tonight's match between Egypt and Zimbabwe at the Cairo International Stadium! 